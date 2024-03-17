HS in Moscow | The opposition's expression of opinion crowded the polling stations – “What has this scoundrel done to our country?”

HS followed the opposition demonstration “Afternoons against Putin” at Alexei Navalny's former polling place in the suburbs of Marino and in the center. Opponents of the current government jammed both polling stations for an hour.

Moscow

Ragedissatisfaction and, on the other hand, hope for something better.

Among other things, such feelings made opposition-minded Russians vote in the presidential election on Sunday afternoon, even though the result of the election is known in advance.

When on Friday Voting was still in full swing in Moscow Vladimir PutinSunday seemed to be the voting day for opponents of the current regime.