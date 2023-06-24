HS in Moscow | The extraordinary conditions silenced Moscow: “Dangerous”, whispers a cyclist in the ear at the traffic lights

In the center of Moscow, a summer Saturday was considerably quieter than usual. Muscovites interviewed by HS said they were confused, but not afraid. “Everything is messed up,” said a woman working in the IT field.

24.6. 20:32

Moscow

Exceptions have silenced Moscow, but the Muscovites who moved in the center were calm. No panic was evident.

HS tried to get comments from about ten passers-by on the outskirts of Gorky Park and the Tretyakov Gallery on Saturday, but almost all of them refused.

“Dangerous,” whispered a middle-aged man riding a city bike in my ear at the traffic lights next to the Oktjabrskaja metro station.

A big graduation party was supposed to be held in Gorky Park on Saturday evening, but it was canceled, like other public events. The popular park was kept closed to the public.

Tretyakov gallery in front of the contemporary art department building, two women in their thirties said they were looking for a place that wasn’t closed. In Moscow, at least Gorky and Sokolniki parks, Red Square, streets and a few shopping centers are closed.

Women working in the logistics and IT sectors were confused, says Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin about the rebellion he started, but not scared. They did not want to give their names or be photographed.

“If the leader of all this positions himself as a patriot who is worried about the future of Russia, then I’m confused and I don’t understand. So everything is messed up. Everything that was before has turned out to be wrong, and there is still no clear opinion because there is no information, and therefore I do not understand what is happening,” said the IT expert.

According to the employee of the logistics industry, Prigožin does not have the support of the citizens.

“At least from what I’ve read in the comments of the Telegram channels, I see that society is not supporting them, as they have expected. That’s why I don’t think there will be any huge revolution.”

“It’s unnerving when you don’t understand what’s going on. We are waiting to see how the events develop. We hope this does not threaten our lives.”

Forties friends Juliet and Svetlana were going to the Tretyakov Gallery to see the exhibitions. How do you feel about the news of the day?

“Very sad and gloomy, because unfortunately this does not bring anything good – in general, this whole situation. No ordinary human happiness, nothing good,” Julija said.

He considered it possible that the unrest would develop into a revolution.

“If you look at Russia’s past history, this is a normal standard situation. When a person fights in one place, a revolution is made in the cell.”

Svetlana, on the other hand, said that she trusts the president Vladimir Putin taking care of everything.

“There is absolutely no danger.”

Julija, who owns a travel agency, disagreed.

“There is no danger that something will concretely fly over us, but the financial situation as a whole is worrying. I have losses and losses in my work, and the problems are not small.”

On Saturday, Julija from Moscow was going to the Tretyakov gallery to see exhibitions. "If you look at Russia's past history, this is a normal standard situation," he commented on the day's news.

Ladies said that they disagree about the war, but do not let different points of view hinder friendship, even though they often discuss the topic. Julija is against the war, but Svetlana thinks it was a matter of coercion.

“I am always against war. I am against destroying people. But there was no other choice. I’m sure there was no other option,” says Svetlana.

Julija sighs.

“We are told that the Russian market has started to develop well in terms of import substitution, but I don’t believe it. I know there were much better quality years in life and we weren’t afraid of tomorrow. But now we don’t know what tomorrow will bring.”

Ice cream seller closed his sales cart along Krymski Val Street as early as five o’clock, although his shift usually continues well into the evening. He confirmed that people have been moving around a bit all day.

“Because of politics,” the ice cream seller grinned.

He did not want to comment further. The employer had already warned in the morning that there would be enough interviewers during the day.

It was quiet in front of the Tretyakov gallery’s contemporary art department building on Saturday.

The Arbat pedestrian street in the center may seem crowded to a Finn, but there were approximately half as many people on the move as usual on a summer Saturday.

Popular There were significantly fewer people around Gorki Park on Saturday than usual, even though the day was summer-like warm, albeit cloudy in some places.

The shocking news in the morning made many people stay at home and avoid public places. Some have ventured out across the country. According to Kommersant, the prices of flights from Moscow to foreign countries became many times more expensive.

A big graduation party was supposed to be held in Gorky Park in the evening, but the city authorities decided to cancel it and postpone it for the rest of the week.

In the afternoon, confused-looking townspeople were walking in front of the closed park. Some stopped to take photos of the main entrance, where the gates had already been erected for the evening’s celebration. A long line of baja huts had also been brought to the edge of the park. The police were on duty at the corner of the park, who are rarely seen there.

All public events were canceled in Moscow. The old part of the Tretyakov Gallery was unexpectedly evacuated during the day, as were three shopping centers. Restaurants and cafes were open as usual.

Mayor of Moscow By Sergei Sobyan urged on Saturday evening a little after six o’clock to avoid moving around the city and ordered Monday as a day off.