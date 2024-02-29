HS in Moscow | Putin's speech was projected on the big screen – The two-hour “film” received both praise and the audience's sleep

Moscow

Russian president Vladimir Putin the speech was shown live in cinemas for the first time this year.

The line speech could be watched on the big screen in twenty cities around Russia, such as Khabarovsk, Samara and Perm.

The film screening, which started at noon Russian time, was free for the public. HS watched the speech in Moscow in the hall of the Baltika cinema, where you could only walk in without a ticket.

The two-hour speech filled at least the duration of the film.

The cinema only a handful of people followed the speech from the soft benches. There were perhaps even more media representatives who had arrived to report on the film screening of Putin's speech.

The radiologist was the first to arrive in the room Andrei Vorobyov was allowed to give many interviews to the media.

He had a day off after a day-long work shift and, as a movie lover, had decided to come to his favorite theater to watch the president's speech on the big screen. The wife was at work, so it felt boring to be alone at home.

He had dried fish to snack on.

“It's interesting to see the president on the big screen and hear his speech: What are the president's plans, outlook on the elections, the country's situation and SVO [sotilaallinen erikoisoperaatio] – about our biggest problems now.”

Vorobyov was waiting for clarity about the future.

“Everyone probably wants SVO to end soon and life to be calm and stable.”

Few the audience consisted mostly of schoolchildren, three girls and one boy.

Amalia16, and Jelizaveta, 17, said they were interested in both their own and their country's future. Usually they have watched the speech on the internet, but the film screening was attractive.

“This is a significant event, because the country's development is defined for the next six years. As students, we are interested in educational reforms and economic reforms, as well as the upcoming election campaign,” said Amalija.

Jelizaveta said she plans to study to become a prosecutor after school, so watching the line speech was already preparation for her future profession. Amalija has her sights set on a career as a mathematics researcher.

“People who choose a path closely related to politics, such as a lawyer, an economist or a financier, need to start thinking, looking at and treating everything related to politics carefully,” Jelizaveta added.

Schoolchildren Amalija and Jelizaveta have usually watched the speech on the internet, but the film screening organized for the first time piqued their interest.

Line talk the cinemas that showed it belong to the same chain, according to the director of communications, the initiative to show the speech came from the cinemas.

According to media reports, one of the owners of the chain is a representative of United Russia, who works in regional politics in the Republic of Mari and is part of Putin's election team.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his remote news conference on Tuesday that it has been decided to show the speech in cinemas because there is apparently a demand for it.

In Moscow, the president's annual policy speech to the Federal Assembly was shown in two cinemas in the northern suburbs: Baltika in the shopping center Kaleidoskopi and Kinosfera in the shopping center Kapitol.

In the cinema Putin's speech was not applauded at any point, as the audience consisting of the cream of society often did on the spot in Gostinyi dvor.

But even in the theater, part of the audience stood up when Putin called for a minute's silence in memory of those who died in the “special operation”, i.e. the war in Ukraine.

One spectator closed his eyes for a moment in the middle of the speech, but so did some in Gostinyi dvor.

Putin looked the same on the big screen as he did on the television screen, but the attention was drawn to his very puffy lower lip, wiping the bridge of his nose with a handkerchief in the middle of a speech and coughing when talking about the flourishing of the Russian economy.

Has the president, who carefully guards his health, fallen ill?

The viewer dozed off for a while in the middle of the film screening of President Vladimir Putin's speech.

Vorobyov was satisfied with what he heard after the two-hour speech.

“I liked what the president said at the end about the participants in the special operation: They will be given training and positions in the state administration so that they will participate in the development and future of the country. And that they were called true patriots, friends of the homeland.”

During the election, Putin also promised citizens a lot of different social benefits, above all for families with children. Putin spoke for a long time about the family and the importance of giving birth.

Vorobyov said he plans to vote for the sitting president to continue.

What is your own relationship with the “special operation”?

“I don't know how to say it. It is needed if it has been implemented once. I believe that our government and our president know what is best for the country. If it is needed and if the country lives with it, and in principle does not protest against it, but everyone agrees, then it is needed.”

Artyom, 14, said he is interested in politics and always watches the speech. He was surprised at the length of the speech. Until now, they have been shorter.

“The speech discussed career guidance, the same things we talk about at school. I liked that the maternity allowance is being increased and that the school will have new lessons and improve teaching.”