HS in Moscow | Muscovites shocked by concert attack – 'Somebody has to stop this'

On Saturday, Russians were once again able to carry flowers to the memorial site of the sad event. Vladimir Putin's fifth term as president began with a terrorist attack.

23.3. 18:05

Moscow

Concert hall Crocus City Hall was a sad sight on Saturday morning.

The facade of the concert hall on the northern edge of Moscow had burned to the ground. There were big holes in the border of the roof. The investigation and clearing of the damage caused by the terrorist attack was in full swing.

It was not possible to follow the work of the authorities very closely, because the police had isolated the parking lot in front of the concert hall and showed the media a place further away.

There were many fire engines, police cars and ambulances. Tractors were backing up in the parking lot and trucks were transporting parts of the building and movables apparently destroyed in the fire on their pallets. The car of the Russian Investigative Committee drove into the yard.

Crocus City Hall was supposed to have a sold-out concert by the popular rock band Piknik on Friday, but the band didn't even get on stage when the shooting started.

At least 133 people have died in the attack. The number of victims rose during the day on Saturday. A support and information point was opened for the families of the victims in a business center near the concert hall.

Crocus City Hall can accommodate more than six thousand people.

The investigation and clearing of the damage caused by the terrorist attack was in full swing on Saturday morning.

The Russians were able to carry flowers again on Saturday to the memorial site of the sad event. Carnations, roses, flowers and soft toys were brought to the foot of the fence next to the wall of the concert hall. Tears flowed at the memorial site.

Crocus City Hall is located right on the border of the city of Moscow, officially in the small town of Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region. Librarian from Moscow Aleksandr Maksimov had traveled from the very other side of town to bring three carnations.

He said that on Women's Day, his mother had given him a ticket to the concert of his favorite band, which he had seen many times, as a birthday gift, but he couldn't attend because of work.

“Someone has to stop this. Someone in this world has to stop this,” she choked and burst into tears. “This must not be done.”

Maksimov said he was a Buddhist. He said that he does not want to blame anyone else for the attack, such as politicians, but only the people who did the attack.

“We humans have existed for thousands of years. Why do we do this? I can not understand. On the other hand, if I don't understand this, I've done the same thing myself sometimes,” he philosophizes.

Aleksandr Maksimov said that he had a ticket to Piknik's concert on Friday, but had not used it because of work.

Second a man stood crying in the parking lot. Semyon the man who introduced himself said that he had already been standing in the drizzle for 40 minutes. He has previously worked in the music industry and some of his artists have performed at Crocus City Hall.

Semjon had already burst into tears in the morning on his couch when he heard the number of dead, which was 82 at the time. After that, he had to go buy cloves.

It was hard to comprehend what had happened.

“A while ago I watched a TV series where it was said that a person who kills other people is a monster. To which the main character replied, 'No, he is human. Similar to me and you. He just acts that way.'”

The Crocus City Hall concert hall is patrolled by numerous representatives of the public authorities.

Terror attack awakened the desire to help people and connected. In Moscow, blood donation sites were crowded on Saturday. Long queues were reported all over the city.

A doctor in the suburb of Tsaritsyno Oleg Gavrilov you had to wait in line for more than two hours on Saturday at the designated blood center to donate blood. Many saw donating blood as a civic duty.

The line was a couple of hundred meters long and there were people of all ages standing in it, even though it was cold in the rain. One had gone to buy a plastic bag of gardening gloves from a nearby supermarket, which he distributed as a warm-up to those coloring in the queue.

Another carried tea and chocolate candies from a fast food restaurant to those waiting in line. Volunteers of the ruling United Russia party distributed raincoats with their logo. There was a local bus parked on the side of the road, where you could go to warm up.

Julia Kulakova and Jelena Sidorova had gone to donate blood on a spur of the moment after seeing the news. They had been in line for exactly two hours, and there was still a long way to go inside. The terrorist attack had caused feelings of horror, shock and shock.

“It's very scary when people get into a situation like that and can't get out on their own,” Sidorova said.

See also Young | Completely locked up young people arrive at the reception: A psychologist explains what smart devices can do at their worst Julija Kulakova and Jelena Sidorova queued to donate blood in the suburb of Tsaritsyno. “I have a lump in my throat, how many good people there are here,” Sidorova said.

Pensioner Ljubov had watched news about the terrorist attack on TV all night and left to donate blood in the morning.

Vladimir Putin The fifth term as president began with a terrorist attack. Ten years have passed since the previous major terrorist attacks.

Putin's speech to the nation was already expected on the night between Friday and Saturday, but it was not broadcast on television until Saturday afternoon at 15:30 Russian time.

The extremist organization Isis announced late on Friday evening that it was behind the attack in Moscow. Putin, on the other hand, hinted, like the security service FSB, that the perpetrators of the attack had connections to Ukraine.

“All those who shot and killed people have been found and arrested. They tried to hide and moved in the direction of Ukraine,” Putin said in his five-minute speech.

The Russians were not interested in thinking about the culprits in the blood donation queue or the reasons for the terrorist attack. One didn't want to talk about it, the other said he was waiting for the authorities' announcements.

“Today is not the right day to think about it,” said the person waiting in line to donate blood for the first time with his spouse and a couple of friends Vera.

Helping and remembering the victims was the main thing.