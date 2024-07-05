The Voices of Victory cultural festival for children of soldiers was organized in Moscow in June. The audience was waiting for the start of the festival’s gala concert on the steps of the Russian Army Theater on Monday, June 10.

In Russia, soldiers and their families have received many new benefits, and more are coming. Political researcher Jekaterina Šulman says that it is an attempt to prevent dissatisfaction and restlessness.

Moscow

Vgroups of children dressed in youth army uniforms and adults in festive costumes are standing at the main door of the old army theater.

An event closed to the general public is about to begin. The sounds of victory -singing competition’s gala concert, the children of “special operation” soldiers performed together with Russian artists, among whom are among others The Voice -TV singing contest winner.