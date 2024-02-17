HS in Moscow | Despite her fear, Viktorija from Moscow brought a rose to Navalny's memory: “Participating in such moments is a civic duty”

On Saturday, Muscovites brought a steady stream of flowers in memory of Alexei Navalny. At least more than 350 people around the country had been arrested in the protests after Navalny's death by early Saturday evening.

17.2. 20:30

Moscow

Muscovites remembered the dead opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Saturday by bringing flowers to the Wall of Sorrow, which is a memorial to the victims of political persecution.

In the afternoon, people carrying bouquets of roses and carnations arrived in a steady stream from the Krasnye Vorota metro station to the Wall of Sorrows, which is located on the edge of the city center.

Navalny's photos and candles were placed in the snow. The piles of flowers were punctuated by handwritten messages such as “don't give up” and a flyer printed for Navalny's 2018 presidential election campaign.

The atmosphere was devout and quiet. Brought flowers Vladimir praised Navalny as a brave and courageous man who lived and died for his principles, not money and power.

In the morning, Russian social media channels and media reported that the police had arrested at least 15 people at the monument, at least some of whom were carrying protest signs and posters.

In the afternoon, between three and four o'clock Finnish time, dozens of police officers were still patrolling the monument and police arrest buses were parked along the roads. At least at that time, the demonstration, i.e. bringing flowers to the memorial, was peaceful, and the police did not seem to arrest anyone.

See also Poland | The Polish president demands that Ukraine recognize the ethnic cleansing of Poles during the Second World War On Saturday, the police arrested people at the Wall of Sorrow, where people brought flowers in memory of Alexei Navalny.

In their thirties Victoria and Nikita entered the underpass leading to the monument with white roses in hand. They admitted that attending Navalny's memorial service is intimidating. Viktorija had taken a passport with her just in case, which she usually doesn't carry with her.

“But the feeling of having to come here is stronger than any fear,” Nikita said.

“I think participating in such moments is a human duty and a civic duty. You can show your position, and maybe people will stop being afraid,” Viktorija stated.

Viktorija said that until the day of Navalny's death, she had had optimistic thoughts about the future of Russia, but now it feels terrible to think about it.

Hope had been created, for example, by those who opposed the war Boris Nadezhdin, who tried to run for president. Viktorija and Nikita would have liked to vote for him.

“It is completely unknown what will happen in the future. On my own behalf, I can say that, by chance, a holiday is waiting for me after the elections. I have bought a return ticket, but the situation is such that I might not use the return ticket,” said Nikita.

The vacation destination is a European country, which Nikita did not want to reveal in more detail.

“The trip is a breath of fresh air and freedom. You can be in an atmosphere where nothing threatens.”

Dozens of police were patrolling the Wall of Sorrow on Saturday, and arrest buses were parked around it.

In their twenties Igor and Nikita walked from the metro station to the monument with flower packages in their hands. They said they wanted their actions to show that Russian civil society is not completely dead due to the actions of the current administration.

“I want to show that we are together and there are many of us,” said Igor.

“Navalnyi is a symbol of the opposition, known to everyone from schoolchildren to adults. He was a very famous person who scientifically influenced the Russian people a lot. That's why I wanted to express my solidarity, come to the memorial and express my opposition opinion,” added Nikita.

Both men planned to vote in the upcoming presidential election. Igor hoped that Nadeždin would still succeed in overturning the Central Election Commission's decision to reject his candidacy through the courts.

“If it doesn't work out, I'll vote for any candidate except Putin. It is the most important.”

Muscovites have expressed their support for Alexei Navalny by bringing flowers to monuments such as the Wailing Wall.

Gentlemen were hopeful about the future, even though in Navalny the Russian opposition lost its clearest and strongest leader.

“Now it will be difficult and there will be differences of opinion, but after such an event the opposition can become even stronger”, Igor believed.

“A new leader will certainly appear in this kind of situation, because you can't live without one. But I can't say who he is,” said Nikita.

In Russia, after Navalny's death, several different demonstrations have been organized around Russia, but they have remained quite small in size.

According to the non-governmental organization OVD-info, by Saturday evening, at least 359 people in more than 30 different cities had been arrested in Russia after Navalny's death.