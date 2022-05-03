HS in Moldova Valentina Myronjak fled Odessa, Ukraine, to the village on the Transnistrian border: “It would be better if I died”

Doroțcaia / Chișinău

Valentina Myronjak burst into tears. Wherever I could go, he asks and holds his hand to his heart.

Myronjak, 72, came to Moldova in early March from Odessa, Ukraine, more than 150 kilometers away. Concerns weigh on as Russia continues its attack and the world waits for troops to advance in Odessa, southern Ukraine.

Myronjack and his grandson Anatolin7, separates only Transnistria from its old hometown.

Moldova and Transnistria on the Ukrainian border is a Russian-backed autonomous region that Moldova considers its own. Russia has deployed 1,000 to 1,500 troops there as “peacekeepers”. There are other Russian soldiers in the area as well as a large weapons depot.

Last week, about half a million people in Transnistria strange happened: The Ministry of Internal Security was shot with a single shot, powerful radio transmitting antennas were overthrown, authorities claimed that planes came from Ukraine to spin near a huge stockpile of weapons.

The border, which is guarded by Moldovan, Transnistrian and Russian “peacekeepers” stationed in Transnistria, runs in many places along the Dniester River. But not quite: the village of Doroțcaia is left by a river.

There are checkpoints on the road to Doroțcaia and soldiers with Russian flags on their sleeves. Armored vehicles are covered with tarpaulins.

The village of Doroțcaia was fought fiercely in 1992 when Moldova and Russia went to war in the Transnistrian region. Doroțcaian was wanted by both parties at the time.

In 2022, it will be difficult to deduce where the village really belongs.

We are in no-man’s land, say the inhabitants of Doroțcaia.

In Doroțcaia are now also Valentina Myronjak and grandson Anatoli.

“I have three children, two sons and a daughter. One of my sons is already in Germany. My daughter is a police officer and therefore cannot leave Ukraine. One of my sons is already 50 years old and deaf, and he has still not been released from the Ukrainian army, ”says Myronjak.

HS has not been able to verify what has been reported from independent sources. However, Myronjak presents his travel documents and asks for help to find out how to continue the journey. So if you had to.

“This is easier for children and young people. No, I’m too old for that. I have heart disease. It would be easier if I just died away. ”

The tears are coming again. In the adjoining room, Anatoli plays with the dog of the family that accommodated them.

Nelaher daughter Victoria and granddaughter Carolina are the original inhabitants of the house. They offered to help. Through mutual acquaintances, Valentina Myronjak and Anatoli ended up with them in Doroțcaia.

“I feel empathy for the Ukrainians. I well remember the 1992 war. That’s when we had to be afraid and hide, ”says Nela.

Viktoria, Karolina, the neighbor Mrs. Olga and the housewife Nela (right) help Anatolia (front center) and Valentina from Odessa. The name of the family dog ​​is Teddy.

May According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), some 447,000 Ukrainians had fled to Moldova since the Russian invasion on 24 February. Assuming that all Ukrainians arriving in Moldova remain, the population of Moldova, with a population of four million, would increase by more than 10%.

But not everyone is left. For many, Moldova is a transit country. In terms of GDP, Moldova is one of the poorest countries in Europe in terms of GDP.

According to the UNCHR The monthly assistance paid by Moldova to a refugee is 2,200 leu, or about 113 euros. However, not everyone registers, seeks help or lives in reception centers. Like Valentina Myronjak, the majority of those who fled Ukraine are in home accommodation. Many Ukrainians have relatives and friends in Moldova.

Yes, social workers have also visited Myronjak. They provided painkillers, soap, and other basic necessities. He received a free visit to the doctor because of his heart disease, but had to pay for the medication himself.

The daughter sends the money, says Myronjak. The voice collapses again, the hand goes to the heart.

Transnistrian the frozen conflict began to melt as early as April before the blowout and other events considered provocative. Deputy Commander of the Central Military District of Russia Rustam Minnekayev painted in publicthat Russia’s control of southern Ukraine by the armed forces would be “another road to Transnistria, where there has also been evidence of repression of the Russian-speaking population.”

The Russian public outlets should be treated with caution, but also with caution. It may be possible to predict which direction Russia will take next.

In this way, Transnistria once again rose to the spotlight of the world, and soon provocations began to take place.

Equally a week after the speeches by Deputy Commander Minnekayev, an Israeli aid organization will meet at the Bender border crossing point between Moldova and Transnistria.

Embassy of Israel has just called citizens to leave Transnistria and to seriously reconsider their journeys. United Hatzalah’s four-man team is on hand to prepare for the future.

Members of the Israeli aid organization United Hatzalah on the Moldovan-Transnistrian border. From left: Yechiel Gurfein, Andrey Tsirulnocov, Ronen Berger and Slava Shatskiy.

“We were mapping out if there were any departures. Israelis or anyone at all, ”says the organization’s volunteer Yechiel Gurfein on the phone later.

Israel’s largest focused on first aid and medical care voluntary organization has been in Moldova since the end of February.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, United Hatzalah received a call from Moldova’s chief rabbi. There are about a million refugees here, the rabbi said. ”

United Hatzalahin the first aid team arrived at the Moldovan-Ukrainian border on 26 February. At the border, the organization helped queuing and freezing refugees by distributing warm clothing, food and medicine. They acquired an ambulance that has managed to treat people on the Ukrainian side as well.

“I was helping with the tube for a month and a half, I went home on a week’s vacation and came back. I have been in Moldova for as long as I need to, ”says Gurfein.

An accommodation and food distribution center was set up in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova. According to Gurfein, the kitchen distributed about 5,000 meals a day. In addition, the organization soon began to help refugees from Moldova onwards.

United Hatzalah volunteer Yechiel Gurfein assisting fugitives from Ukraine on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border.

One of United Hatzalah’s more than 20 relief flights carrying refugees from Ukraine onwards from Moldova.

“We were the first to be allowed to fly out of Moldova, as Moldova declared a state of emergency after the Russian invasion started and closed the airport. During the first month and a half, we organized more than 20 flights. At first we took them by bus to Iași, Romania, from where they could fly on. ”

United Hatzalahilla there are a total of 6,000 volunteers, most of them in Israel. It seems that they will be able to launch significant relief operations even in the short term.

Now the organization is making plans and preparing if, for example, a possible Russian attack on Odessa would cause an influx of people in the region. So far, there are no signs of a wave of refugees leaving Transnistria.

“Sure, we can also act fast,” says Yechiel Gurfein.

“But yes, everything always works better if we can prepare.”

Saturday from the afternoon people gather in Chisinau in front of the Russian embassy. This is what they have done every day since the Russian invasion began. There are also refugees from Ukraine.

One of them distributes expertly decorated biscuits made by a confectionery in Vinnytsia, Ukraine.

The recurring theme of the demonstration is to ask passing cars to play the horn if they oppose the war.

After the Russian invasion had continued for a week, the Moldovan Gallup company Magenta found out Moldovan moods. At that time, 51 percent of respondents were on the Ukrainian side, a quarter on the Russian side.

Part Of the refugees talked about by HS, he says he does not want to stay in Moldova. Russian-mindedness haunts them.

On the other hand, there are also helpers. Magenta polling company found in mid-April that most of the 500 respondents who had helped refugees had provided food aid. It had been given by 36 per cent. Other common ways to help were helping with clothes and donating household items.

In the afternoon, in front of the Moldovan embassy in Russia, there will be car breakdowns and the bells of cyclists ringing frequently.

But the Moldovan landscape is divided, and passing cars are also shouting outrage at protesters. Even the inexperienced Russian is distinguished by the harsher curse words of a driver. The words denigrating women are aimed at a woman wrapped in the flag of Ukraine.

Protesters say opponents shout everyday.

“We just try not to pay attention to them. It’s better to focus on things that produce positive experiences, ”the organizers say.