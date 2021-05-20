HS in Mississippi Good vaccination rate in the US collapsed: So few people want the vaccine to attract people with free donuts and liquor

Clarksdale / Mound Bayou / Cleveland

Of the day the first to be vaccinated is Willie Jones, A 72-year-old farmer in the Mississippi Delta.

Shoulder bare, spike in skin and then a quarter of anticipation. Son Kenzo Jones, 34, has joined his father in his first coronary vaccination. Caregivers also offer the boy a vaccine, but this one refuses.

Yes, Jones has seen how dangerous the coronavirus can be. It killed his uncle.

“Yes, I’m still taking the vaccination, but not today,” he says.

There is no reason to wait for Kenzo, but there are many like him in the United States. The country’s vaccination rate has slowed by half in recent weeks.

Diann York gave farmer Willie Jones the first dose of corona vaccine in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

In mid-April, 3.2 million doses of coronary vaccine were administered daily in the United States. 1.6 million are now being given, of which only half a million are the first doses of the vaccine.

From the beginning of the year, demand for vaccines exceeded supply. Now the opposite is true. There are plenty of vaccines, but there is a shortage of recipients.

The battles with the appointment are over. The vaccine can even be taken on a shopping trip at the Walmart supermarket.

While the rest of the world is desperately in need of more vaccines, Americans are lured with giveaways to take them. Vaccines can get discount coupons at grocery stores, free donuts, or free liquor.

Both vaccination and binge drinking are in English shot. Free beer is promised in all parts of the country as a friend of vaccination or shot. The party town of New Orleans, on the other hand, distributes shots to vaccinated people.

The state of Ohio, on the other hand, opened a raffle in which a $ 5 million prize will be drawn among those vaccinated.

For a million there would be use here in Mississippi’s poor countryside as well, but so far the vaccinated only gains resistance to the coronavirus.

Nurse Loreather Stackert hands the vaccination card to Willie Jones. His son Kenzo Jones didn’t want the vaccination yet, although the vaccinators reminded it was free.

When the quarter is over, Father Jones gets the vaccination card with him and leaves. After that, the Delta Health Hospital coronation site in the small town of Clarksdale is quiet.

Then arrives at the door Yvonne Brooks. She knows the caregiver Loreather Stackerin and has asked in a message the night before if the caregiver has taken the vaccine himself. When the answer was yes, Brooks decided to come.

Still exciting.

“I pray that everything goes well.”

During the hour, a third person will be vaccinated. The nurses receive him with cheers.

The vaccination site is open four hours at a time and no appointment is required. All adults are welcome. Still, there have been days when no people get vaccinated. Twenty is already a good number.

One bottle of Moderna is available in ten doses. By the end of the day at the latest, nurses are looking for people to be vaccinated around the hospital.

“We really don’t want doses to be wasted,” Nurse Stacker says.

Clarksdale is part of Coahoma County, where only 23 percent of the population has received at least one vaccination. In the state of Mississippi, vaccination coverage is the worst in the country. Only a third of the population has received at least one vaccination.

One bottle contains ten doses of Moderna vaccine. The staff will have to work to get all the doses from the opened bottle.

Across the United States, nearly half have already received at least one dose and 37 percent have been completely vaccinated.

There are large differences in vaccination coverage between states. In Northeast Vermont and Massachusetts, more than 60 percent of residents have already received at least one dose.

With Mississippi at the bottom are neighbors Alabama and Louisiana. The same corner of the country often has to follow in different comparisons measuring social development. Conservative Idaho and Wyoming have also joined the southern states in terms of vaccination coverage.

Democrat Joe Biden won last fall’s election in the ten most vaccinated states. Republican Donald Trump again, it received more votes in nine of the ten slowest vaccinators.

The difference is not a coincidence. Kaiser Family Foundation survey according to Republicans supporters have the most anti-vaccine. One-fifth of Republicans say they do not plan to take the vaccine under any circumstances. Only four percent of Democrats think so.

Very the most skeptical are the pro-Republican men living in the country. Such as Jimmy McClellan.

McClellan owns a store that sells alarm systems and satellite TVs to 11,000 residents in Cleveland.

The wall of the store has a U.S. flag with a flag light printed on it. The clock hung above the door is loved by the Conservatives Don’t Tread on Me -logo.

“I’m not against the vaccine,” McClellan says. “I just don’t need it.”

Entrepreneur Jimmy McClellan believes the coronavirus pandemic has been exaggerated and therefore does not believe he needs vaccine protection.

Trump, many Republican politicians, and the conservative media have widely questioned the need for corona restrictions and the danger of the epidemic. McClellan believes that “at least 60 percent” of the entire pandemic is media exaggeration.

“And the media is controlled again. Someone is pulling the strings. ”

For him, a pandemic is an attempt to knock ordinary people to the ground. Those in power are experimenting with what makes people bend to everything. Politics may also be at stake, McClellan doubts. Trump had just made things roll for him when the pandemic struck.

“If someone had tried to close my shop, I would probably have been on the street with a gun.”

Three McClellan employees have been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection during the year. The boss, though, puts quotes around the “diagnosis”. Everyone escaped the disease with little.

“I’ve always been skeptical. I don’t think if I can’t see myself. ”

In the United States, at least 580,000 people have died from the coronavirus. Even in Mississippi, with a population of three million, more than 7,000.

McClellan has antihypertensive medication and a stent in the coronary arteries, but he thinks there is no danger. Therefore, the vaccine is not of interest either.

“I don’t believe in the problem, so I don’t believe in the solution.”

People like McClellan are also in the minority among Republicans. 55 percent of party supporters said in April that they had either taken the vaccine or taken it as soon as possible. 14 percent wanted to wait and see. Eight percent promised to take the vaccine if it becomes mandatory.

The proportion of skeptics has fallen during the spring. As late as March, 29 percent of Republicans said they did not want the vaccine at all.

McClellan’s children have taken the vaccine. His wife, on the other hand, doesn’t want that.

“I don’t bump my vision. Each in their own style. ”

Doctor Allison Doyle has heard a wide range of views.

“My hairdresser just said he was afraid the vaccine contains mercury and it makes the skin shine.”

The name of the vaccine program initiated by Trump Warp Speed that is, the corrugation speed raises many doubts, Doyle says. People fear that the vaccine has been developed too quickly. Also, the fact that the vaccine is free is questionable for some.

And then there are those who believe that the government is going to monitor citizens with a microchip installed in a vaccine.

“You really hear it.”

Doctor Allison Doyle seeks to calm people’s fears by telling the facts.

Doyle is worried about whether vaccination coverage will rise high enough. So far, coronavirus infections in the United States have continued to decline, but public health experts fear that unprotected pockets may remain in the country, which could continue to cause local epidemics.

Doylen the job is at the historic Delta Health Center in the middle of fields in Mound Bayou. The health center was established in the 1960s to serve, above all, the poor black population in the Mississippi Delta, which suffered from malnutrition and lack of care.

At the time, it was the first of its kind in the United States. Now there are similar ones all over the country.

The health center has a long experience in bringing treatment to people. This year, it has set up drive-in vaccination sites that are easy to get to. Vaccination sites are also offered free rides so that distance or lack of money is not an obstacle. Gift cards are currently being considered as an attraction. A bulletin about vaccination times is coming to all homes.

The Delta Health Center has served remote areas of Mississippi since the 1960s.

The history of the health center is important in coronary vaccination. In Mississippi, blacks make up the largest part of the population in the country, and there are also many black Americans who suspect the vaccine. In April, 19 percent said they plan to wait and see before taking the vaccine.

The suspicion is rooted in historical distrust of health care institutions. The most famous example of racist abuse in medicine is the Tuskege Cup test, in which black men were used as part of a dangerous human experiment without their knowledge.

Read more: A racist cup test overshadows an American small town

Vaccination in Mississippi is overshadowed by discriminatory actions by state health authorities during the AIDS epidemic, says Delta Health Center’s director of program and development Robin Boyles.

“We asked the state from the beginning to give us vaccines because people trust us,” Boyles says.

Trust is needed. When Dr. Doyle encounters a patient who doesn’t trust vaccines, he starts talking about this.

“I report that 7,000 Mississippi people have died of the coronavirus and that we have given more than 6,500 vaccines and seen only two serious allergic reactions.”

Talking to your doctor will help. Following the discussion, an estimated 70 percent of skeptics decide to take the vaccine. But Doyle couldn’t get her hairdresser’s head turned.