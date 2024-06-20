HS in Mikkeli | The NATO headquarters would put the old headquarters city on the world map – “Would it increase the threat of war?”

HS in Mikkeli|There is speculation right now about the location of the NATO headquarters coming to Finland. The people of Mikkeli think that their city would be a logical choice due to its history, among other things.

Mikkeli

Mikkelians would welcome the NATO staff with joy.

“I wholeheartedly support the coming of the NATO staff here,” he says Tuomo Damski73.

Damski and his wife has arrived Hertta-Maija Damskin with for morning coffee at Minna’s Torikafila at Mikkeli market.

“As a Karelian descendant, you can’t even think of it as anti-NATO,” says Tuomo Damski.