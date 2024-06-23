HS in Mikkeli | Mannerheim’s legend is present everywhere in the small town – Pertti Parkkola, who met the war chief, now says why respect for the marshal must be maintained

HS in Mikkeli|In Mikkeli, you can come across Mannerheim at the market, but also in the stories of the locals. But what do the local people think of the fact that the city is still advertised with a military marshal?

When Pertti Parkkola was 6 years old, a field marshal Gustaf Mannerheim picked him up in his arms.

Parkkola himself does not remember the moment, he was so shocked by the situation. Of course, it wasn’t the first nor the last time Parkkola from Mikkeli saw Mannerheim.