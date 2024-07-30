HS in Matinkylä | The suspected murder shocks the neighbors, who say the police visited the place often

HS in Matinkylä|According to the neighbors, the police had gone to investigate disputes between a woman and a man several times before.

Espoo The suspected murder that happened in Matinkylä on Monday evening arouses emotions in the neighborhood.

The police found a 48-year-old woman dead from this apartment on Monday. The police went to the apartment because the emergency center had received a call from an outsider.

The police arrested a man over 60 years old on the spot who is suspected of murder. According to the police, the victim and the suspect knew each other.

On Tuesday morning it was quiet in the yard of the house. There were no more policemen and no signs of the previous night’s events. Wild flowers had been brought out in front of the crab.

People gathered in the courtyard circle to discuss what had happened. According to the neighbors, the man and woman were a familiar sight around the yard.

According to neighbors, the police arrived shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday. After the police arrived, a man in a bloody shirt was sitting in front of the crab, says a resident of the neighboring crab.

About three hours later, a hearse arrived and retrieved the deceased from the apartment, the neighbors say.

Rosa Paanamäki, who lives next door, supervised the incident.

According to the neighbors, the police have gone to investigate the relationship between the man and the woman several times.

There seems to have been violence in the family before, say the neighbors. The situation also raised fears for the woman’s life.

“The fight was never something small,” says one of the neighbors.

According to the neighbors, the police had not been seen there since Monday evening.