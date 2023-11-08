HS in Lumijoki | Pikkukunta’s brand new health center was shut down before the opening: “Feeling betrayed”

In well-being areas, sudden changes of direction are made in the face of necessity. Furniture was ordered for Lumijoki’s new health center with a lot of money. After a couple of weeks, a note was put on the hatch.

Like this looks like a brand new health center. The surfaces have just been cleaned of construction dust and the reception room signs have been screwed into place.

In the warehouse, Moomin diaper packages are waiting for the clients of the counseling center, and in the break room, fire blades Thema utensils are waiting for the staff. Otherwise, it’s empty – the furniture is missing. As if the change had suddenly been left unfinished. Changed my mind and left it at that.

The modern log health center of the municipality of Lumijoki, located near Oulu, was completed in July, and the North Ostrobothnia welfare area (Pohde) took it over at the beginning of August.

Now a line has been drawn across it. “Discontinued”, reads Pohte’s papers.

“Feeling betrayed,” says the Lumijoki municipal manager directly Paula Karsi-Ruokolainen. Everything changed so quickly, in just a few weeks. Even in the summer, Pohde outlined that each municipality will maintain a health center.

“What can we trust anymore? It is easy to cut small municipalities when our voice is not heard.”

The sign of the wellness area adorns the wall of the new health center. We had time to order the furniture, but now the note is going to the door.

Recently, some of the welfare areas have drawn up harsh cut lists. Budgets are overflowing, and the state is demanding service structure changes that keep costs under control.

Pohde, who is in the top ranks of surgeons, recently made public his proposed measure, according to which, among other things, seven health centers will be closed. Three municipalities will be completely without a physical service point.

One of the largest welfare areas plans to save a hundred million and at the same time hit the counter with a model for how services will be organized in the future – as mobile services and digitally.

To the most special Snow River is getting stuck in the ditch. Karsi-Ruokolainen admits that many people in the municipality are now wondering whether it made sense to build a new property.

A good year ago it seemed like a good solution. The old health center, built in the 1970s, had reached the end of its life in any case, and replacement facilities were badly needed.

It was also thought that the brand new property would be the trump card of the municipality when deciding on the service network of the welfare area.

Was not. The red pen waved, and there are not really any services left for Lumijoki. Dental care and counseling for schoolchildren can be organized at schools as needed, Pohde suggests.

In the staff premises, the kitchen awaits users.

The purpose is to direct the lumijoki to the neighboring municipality of Liminka. Karsi-Ruokolai also understands the plan, as the distance between the municipal centers is only 12 kilometers.

The departure of health services would still be a hard blow to Lumijoki as an independent municipality of two thousand inhabitants. As one of Oulu’s sleeping neighborhoods, it has until now attracted migrants with good local services. If the services leave, the people may also leave behind.

“The decision was made hastily without any impact assessment. It has only been announced that we are not needed”, describes Karsi-Ruokolainen.

The urgency is also indicated by the fact that, shortly before the decision to close, Pohde ordered furniture for the new health center in Lumijoki for twenty thousand euros.

The purchase decision for the furniture was made in September, and the agreements with the suppliers on October 12. Just two weeks later, Pohde published its proposal for giant savings. The snow river had been wiped out.

“At the beginning of October, there was no definite information about the final outcome of the future change proposals. Since the project was already ready and the delivery times for the furniture were long, we ended up purchasing the furniture anyway,” says Pohte’s technical director Ollipekka Huotari.

Pohte is now comforted by the fact that the furniture is general furniture and can easily be used elsewhere as well.

On the Snow River the situation is sad. Even if the health center remains empty, it will still have to be paid for by the municipality’s taxpayers. The property, which cost about 1.2 million euros, required the municipality to take out a loan – and at the same time take on a risk.

“There was a risk, yes it was known,” says Karsi-Ruokolainen. He reminds, however, that the building was made in good agreement with the preparer of Pohti, i.e. the hospital district. The hospital district did not question the Lumijoki project at that time.

The municipality doesn’t stop at nothing with its project. Pohde has committed to paying rent for it for three years. It guarantees the municipality cash for loan payments, even if the new premises are standing empty all the time.

The dentist’s room is still missing some furniture. Now they might not come at all.

The reception rooms are numbered up to ten along the long corridor. They could accommodate doctors and nurses to hold a reception. The first aid room can be found right next to the entrance and the sample collection has a framework ready for examinations.

“If only reason still prevailed”, hopes Karsi-Ruokolainen. “It’s a real shame if you don’t want to bring services to such a wonderful building.”

In the corridor of the newly completed health center, the doors have been left open. Lumijoki municipal manager Paula Karsi-Ruokolainen and property manager Ville Turula visited the site.

Should someone have warned the Snow Rivers? In the opinion of the leaders of the welfare area, it was not their task at least. Huotari and area manager Päivi Peltokorpi and Director of Group Services Jouko Luukkonen think like this:

“The project has been started and implemented as a municipal project. During the preparation phase of the welfare area, it has not been possible to make promises about renting the premises permanently, which the municipalities have known all along.”

They remind that continuing operations with the current structure is impossible due to the economic situation. If we continued as before, it would mean a deficit of about 150 million euros for Pohte alone for next year.

“It is not possible to cover such a large deficit by the end of 2026, which is the deadline set by law.”

Rough in Pohti’s case, behind the cut list is also borrowing. It is building a new university hospital in Oulu, and a loan must be applied for next year as well.

The Ministry of Finance recently granted borrowing authority, but as a condition, Pohti must submit a productivity and economic program to the state within strict time frames by November 21. Official decisions on savings are still missing.

“We have already chosen rooms here,” Karsi-Ruokolainen reveals while walking around the empty new building.

Lumijoki’s backup plan is to move the municipal hall from the old premises to a new health center. The building could be suitable as a municipal hall with minor changes.

“Of course, we still hope that at least until the end of the lease agreement, the facilities will be used for health care,” Karsi-Ruokolainen pleads.