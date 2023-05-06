HS in London | It was raining, but it didn’t dampen the atmosphere of the holiday: “Here’s something really British”

The coronation audience was clearly prepared for the threat of rain. When the first drops hit the ground, the shades opened and cloaks were pulled around the neck.

In St James’s Park in London, the commotion died down when the crown of St. Edward was placed on the king’s head.

St James’s Park, London

“God save the King!” screams rang out in St James’s Park, London. The people who waited since early morning got their reward: the king has been crowned.

The splendor of Coronation Day was overshadowed by the rain, which continued throughout the festivities. However, it did not dampen the mood in the park and along The Mall street in London. The ice cream tasted good even in the rain, and the drops didn’t spoil the sparkling drinks either.

As the splendid Gold State Coach had passed the park and thus the second procession of the day drew to a close, the British Deb, Peter, Evie and by Ewan Jones eyes shone. Seeing the wagons was one of those moments that several people had said they were waiting for.

“I saw a glimpse of the king now and during the first procession,” Ewan Jones rejoiced.

Evie (left) and Ewan Jones kept the party spirit high.

Evie, Deb, Ewan and Peter Jones had been waiting for the coronation ever since the day of the coronation itself was announced.

The family’s mood remained high despite the long day. They had been in the park since five in the morning, sheltered by raincoats. They had booked the hotel as soon as the coronation day was announced.

So the day has really been awaited.

“It feels great,” Deb Jones said.

According to the family’s children, Evie and Ewa, the best moment of the day was when the royal couple passed the park for the first time, i.e. on their way to the coronation ceremony.

“The most memorable moment in the ceremony itself was when the crown of St. Edward was placed on the king’s head,” said Peter Jones.

The same many others seemed to agree with him. Placing the crown was a moment when the bustle of the park seemed to quiet down for a moment. After this, the crowd joined in the shout: God Save the King.

Mother and daughter Jenny (left) and Jade Viney aimed to get as close a view as possible as the royal family waved to the public from the palace balcony.

British people too Jenny and Jade Viney made seeing St. Edward’s crown on the king’s head the crowning moment of the coronation ceremony. Jenny describes the ceremony as touching. A self-confessed royalist through and through, Jenny was visibly impressed.

“I was traveling at the time of the Queen’s Funeral, so it was clear that I had to get to the coronation. It doesn’t matter the weather, this experience was amazing,” said Jenny Viney.

“There’s something really British about people standing in the rain in a patriotic mood,” he continued.

Both mother and daughter are convinced of King Charles.

“The way he came out on the streets to talk to people during the Queen’s Funeral, it was impressive,” Jade Viney said.

King Charles and the Prince William greeted people who queued for hours to get into Queen Elizabeth’s coffin to say goodbye in September.

Of course at the coronation, it was also followed what kind of outfits the royal family had settled on.

“Specially Kate [Walesin prinsessa] the outfit is interesting, I have to look at it more closely later, now I only saw it at a glance”, said Sophiawho watched the coronation on a big screen in the park.

He had a spouse Michael’s you should be fine with it despite the rain, it’s just a matter of dressing. The couple did not want to give their last names.

Glass in hand and rain clothes for protection. Australians Michael and Sofia had a good time.

The Princess of Wales was dressed in an ivory silk crepe dress by Alexander McQueen. Kate’s diamond and pearl earrings used to belong to a princess For Dianawhile the necklace belonged to the late queen.

In addition to Kate, the audience’s attention seemed to be focused on the prince to George, 9. He seemed to be a favorite of many. Every time George appeared in the picture, some of the park audience got excited to clap their hands and cheer.

Of people the festive atmosphere was disturbed only when the royal couple had waved from the balcony of Buckingham Palace and the flyover had been seen. After this, the marches in the streets continued. The party audience was clearly not prepared for that.

“Why aren’t we allowed out of here”, many wondered when trying to leave the park area.

Finally, after more than an hour of waiting and searching for an exit, the mass of people started to move towards lodgings, pubs and restaurants.

It’s time to recharge the batteries, because coronation lunches and street parties are waiting for you on Sunday, which are organized all over the country. Sunday culminates in the coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

During both the first and second processions, people reached as high as possible either to catch a glimpse of the royal couple in the carriage or even to capture the moment on video.