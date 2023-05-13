HS in Liverpool | Finnish fans regard Käärijä as a ready-made package that does not lack anything – However, one thing in Käärijä’s story is doubtful

Finnish Eurovision fans arrived in Liverpool in droves. Blue and white flags are waving in their hands and Käärijä earrings are swinging in their ears and they are dancing.

Five hits roaring in the middle of the day in the stereos of Seel Street, Euro Café. The Eurovision drug has clearly taken over Liverpool, which is traditionally known for either football or The Beatles.

Taking Visu fans into account, every other dome in the corner is draped according to the song contest theme. At least the Finnish fans, about a dozen of whom are now sitting on the Euro Café terrace, don’t mind this. They are full of enthusiasm, even if the cold and cloudy weather in Liverpool has forced some to put on sweaters.

On the terrace, you will see more sweaters than glitter dresses and sequin jackets, which are more typical for Eurovision. The Finnish fans have left their own sequined jackets in the coat rack, from which they will be put on again in the evening.

Visufa fan Tarja Kanervisto has received numerous questions about her Käärijä shirt.

Eurovision is comparable to Christmas or Midsummer for Viusu fans, he describes Jouni Pihkakorpi. It’s eagerly awaited all year, and then lamented when it’s over again. Pihkakorpi and his partners know what they are talking about, because a large part of them have toured Eurovision from year to year and from country to country.

The best is when you can dance to Eurovision hits until the morning, describes a Eurovision fan Tarja Kanervisto. Dance and the right kind of choreography are important for fiddling enthusiasts, emphasizes Pihkakorpi.

Because Käärijä lived In Jere Pöyhö has dance and choreography in his five-piece performance, he has also managed to get everyone in this Finnish troupe to his feet.

From the wrapper has become a phenomenon that can be seen strongly in Liverpool as well. Signs of the Käärijä can be seen, for example, in the clothing of Finnish fans, but also in the nails and ears, when dancing Käärijä earrings hang from them.

“The wrapper has charmed in a completely different way, even though Sweden’s Loreen is the favorite of the race,” describes Pihkakorpi.

Signs of the wrapper can be seen, for example, in the clothing of Finnish fans, but also in the nails. These nails also glow in the dark.

From the wrapper are liked by people other than Finns, which can also be seen in Liverpool. In addition to the clothing and Käärijä shouts, the questions received by Finnish fans about whether the Eurovision Song Contest would be held in Helsinki or Tampere, if Finland happened to win the Eurovision Song Contest, spoke volumes.

Some of the Euro Café group present have come to Liverpool from Tampere and some from Helsinki. The situation seems suitable for asking a tricky question: Which city would host if Finland won the Eurovision Song Contest?

“Tampere!” he’s from Tampere Ira Rönkö.

Dancing Käärijä earrings in Ira Rönkö’s ears.

There are no dissenting opinions about the group, which is kind of surprising. This suggests that true fans always participate in Eurovision, regardless of the place. According to Pihkakorven, the answer is clear because there is currently no arena in Helsinki.

At least one from Tampere who had a local discussion with fans from other countries Helja Heineman. According to him, they are the ones who have already booked accommodation so busy that the hotels in Tampere, for example, are already sold out.

Finnish fans believe that Finland will rank among the top three. You don’t dare to expect a guaranteed win for Käärijä, even though he is described as a ready-made package that lacks nothing.

Like many others, Finnish fans also believe that Sweden will be strong in the competition. Pihkakorpi, the chairman of the Finnish Eurovision Club, estimates that Sweden may get votes from the jury in particular.

At the same time, he estimates that France may also be favored by the jury, which may contribute to Sweden’s votes.

Despite the winning speculations, Vius fans from Finland are sold on Käärijja and its whole essence. However, there is one thing in Käärijä’s story that I doubt, and that is the story of the lost bolero. The wrapper himself has emphasized that it was not a planned publicity stunt.

“Either way, it was a good thing.”

Although There are about a dozen Finns in the party sitting at the Euro Café, there might be more people sitting, if many friends from the competition had not left Liverpool this year.

The tickets were the most expensive ever, which may have had an effect, Pihkakorpi estimates. The increase in prices already started at the singing competition held in Tel Aviv in 2019. The price of tickets has continued ever since.

Tickets in Liverpool cost more than a thousand euros if you wanted to buy tickets for both semi-finals and the final.

Going to Eurovision is always a big financial investment, emphasizes the Eurovision fan Katja Mustonen. According to him, the trip to the Eurovision Song Contest also eliminates other foreign trips from the calendar. This is his fourth time as a tourist at Eurovision.

Although many of them have toured several Eurovisions, there is also a first-timer in the group. Mika Nyman says that he followed his friends’ visa travel closely and that he was part of the feeling.

“A really great time. There was an outburst of emotions that I was really here. You can only experience this feeling for the first time”, he describes his first trip to Eurovision.

Nyman already knows how to assess that the Eurovision bubble has entered his life to stay. Viushuuma has taken him with it too.

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Saturday. Finland’s Eurovision representative Käärijä competes for the win with his song Cha Cha Cha.