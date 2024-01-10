HS in Liminga | “We have to prepare so that we can't be seen through the windows”: a middle school student tells about the scary moments of a knife attack

The municipal residents interviewed by HS said that they are worried about how the nausea of ​​young people is increasing.

“Scary the situation,” says the seventh grader Thelma Kangasoja about the twist that his history lesson took on Wednesday at Liminganlahti School in Liminga.

The whole group had to take shelter in a locked classroom for just under an hour while the police solved the incident of violence at the school.

“The teacher said that we have to prepare so that we are not seen through the windows.”

He reported the incident to his father Jussi Kangasoja right out of class. The matter was discussed at home after the school day.

Jussi Kangasoja told the school that the pictures shared on social media channels were shocking. In them, the police came to the school in large numbers and heavily equipped.

Liminka is located in North Ostrobothnia near Oulu. Liminganlahti school has grades 1–9.

Police arrested one person from the school in connection with the incident on Wednesday. A middle school-age boy had tried to hit another student with a bladed weapon on the school premises. The victim received minor injuries in the situation.

The suspect and the victim were students at the school. The suspected perpetrator also threatened other students at the school with a bladed weapon. The suspect ran away from the school, but was caught in a private residence.

Liminganlahti school is a school center for 1,100 students. According to Kangasoja, nothing like this has ever happened before.

“There are also small students at the school and this first time can be traumatizing for many”, Jussi Kangasoja reflected.

Case tells about the state of youth well-being, reflects Pauliina Simuna.

“It sounds terrible in our small village that things like this are happening.”

Pauliina Simula with her daughter Henna.

The police are investigating the case as attempted murder and illegal threats. According to the police, half a dozen patrols were sent to the scene.

Also from Liminka Thuja thinks the current school world is brutal. He doesn't want to give his last name. According to Tuija's observations, bullying at school and social media are intertwined in an unpleasant way.

“I myself have been bullied at school when I was younger and I know that it is a cruel game. Youth doesn't come easy. They are bullied there if the clothes are not the right kind or the hair is not in order.”

Voluntary work done with young people Pekka Putkinen thought about it like this:

“The hustle and bustle of the youth has gone crazy, not only here, but everywhere”.

“The authorities are missing. Before, there was a healthy fear of teachers at school,” he continues.

In Pekka Putkinen's opinion, the hustle and bustle of the youth has gone crazy all over Finland.

Putkinen has lived in Liminga for six years and finds the municipality very peaceful. What worries him the most in Finland in general is that people's face-to-face social life is decreasing. The youth, and the parents too, live only a digital life.

“There should be more social activities. Such a society is worrying for young people.”

Also Helena says that he has noticed that not all young people are doing well. It shows up as vandalism and clutter in public spaces.

Helena is worried about the teachers' limited means of eradicating disruptive behavior.

“I've also thought about how hands-off teachers are. There is no way to intervene. In that situation, young people are, as it were, trying out what they can do.”

Helena reminds that the vast majority of schoolchildren are wonderful young people who will grow up to be good citizens.