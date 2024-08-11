Sunday, August 11, 2024
HS in Liesjärvi | About an hour away from Helsinki, there is a farm where people live like in the 1910s

August 11, 2024
HS in Liesjärvi | About an hour away from Helsinki, there is a farm where people live like in the 1910s
At Metsähallitus’ traditional farm in Liesjärvi National Park, everyday life is lived like in the 1910s. One of the purposes of the Korteniemi heritage farm is to keep both intangible and tangible cultural heritage alive.

From May until I am Tapiomaa has cycled every weekday morning from his home in Tammela to Liesjärvi National Park. The distance in one direction is 19 kilometers, so a total of 38 kilometers of commuting per day is accumulated.

Cycling does not bother Tapiomaa, not even in the rain, because his summer workplace, Korteniemi’s traditional farm, where time has stopped somewhere a hundred years ago, is waiting for him.

