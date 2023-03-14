HS in Latvia | “As a Russian speaker, the situation is an absolute disaster for me” – the Baltic Russian minority is increasingly cramped

The statue dispute and the language issue are the talk of the town in Latvia, where four out of five residents speak Russian as their mother tongue.

Daugavpils

“Ipeople bring flowers to the place, which means their souls hurt,” says the 78-year-old Luda. He stands in Daugavpils on Kunnia Square, where there is no longer a Soviet statue. The decision to remove was made a few months ago. Now candles and flowers have been brought to the place of the statue in the snow, which Ljuda looks at.

He is not complaining about the statue being moved. Latvia is an independent state, and if the government decides to move the statue, then it will be moved, Ljuda reasons. And this is not only happening in Latvia, but also in Lithuania and Estonia, he adds.

“But it could not have been moved,” he finally states.

In Ljuda’s opinion, the war could also have been avoided and resolved peacefully.

“So many young people have died, and so many more will die before the war ends.”

Ljuda was born in the Soviet Union and wistfully says that it was a tradition for him and many others to visit the statue every May 9, i.e. Victory Day, when Russia celebrates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany.

According to Ljuda, he is so well known in the city that he does not want his last name and picture in the magazine.

Soviet monument moved from Kunnia Park in Daugavpils at the end of 2022. Based on HS’s on-site surveys, the relocation of the monument has not received much support among the locals.

Latvian the second largest city, Daugavpils, is located in the southeastern part of the country right next to the borders of Lithuania and Belarus. It’s not a long way to Russia either.

There are more than 80,000 inhabitants, and about four out of five of them speak Russian. Daugavpils is practically bilingual, as Latvian is the country’s only official language.

The dominance of the Russian language in the city is indicated by the fact that out of about ten randomly selected passers-by who commented on the transfer of the Soviet statue, all of them speak Russian.

Maria, in her twenties, who was walking her dog, found the relocation of the Soviet statue sad. According to Maria from Daugavpils, the Russian state and the Russian language are different things.

Almost all residents of Daugavpils in south-eastern Latvia speak Russian as their mother tongue. However, there is no special political sentiment towards Russia in the city.

OFSoviet monuments as well as the Russian language arouse contradictions in Latvia. In addition to cleaning up the monuments, Latvia has recently made decisions which The UN interprets undermining the status of minority languages ​​and being against human rights treaties.

The purpose of the law changes is to change the country’s language in all schools to only Latvian by 2025. The law also applies to institutions operating in bilingual and minority languages.

The change is worrying Natalia Kožanovawho is a Russian-speaking Latvian and a Russian teacher by background.

Currently, he works as a director in a Russian cultural center that operates in Daugavpils as usual. However, the center has nothing to do with the Russian state, but is one of three cultural centers funded by the city. In multicultural Daugavpils, for historical reasons, you can also find a Polish and Belarusian cultural center.

Natalia Kožanova heads the Daugavpils Russian Cultural Center.

Only the text in Latvian makes it clear that a Russian cultural center is located in the building. You won’t find any Russian flags in the cultural center.

Mthe father does not show the Russian flag or other national emblems; neither on the door nor inside the two-story building.

“We try not to get involved in politics,” says Kožanova. “We focus on traditional Russian culture.”

The manager sits in the middle of the room, the rows of shelves around the walls are covered with Russian country dolls. The colorfully painted long tables and chairs are like something from a Slavic folk tale. Room after room is filled with, for example, Russian blue-and-white porcelain or paintings from Russian folk tales.

In addition to depositing folk culture, the center receives an increasing number of inquiries related to language teaching for young people.

“Parents of Russian-speaking families ask if the cultural center could teach their children Russian,” says Kožanova. He is worried whether the law change that will come into effect in the fall will affect whether Russian-speaking children will be able to study in their mother tongue in the future. According to Kožanova, you can study Russian as a foreign language in Latvia for a couple more years, but then the teaching will stop in schools completely.

Sometimes Kožanova, who speaks Russian, also gets confused in her words: the working language is usually Latvian and some topics are more familiar in that language.

Natalia Kožanova presents the picture of her grandparents on the wall of the Russian Cultural Center in a room decorated like the beginning of the last century. Kožanova strives to preserve the disappearing cultural heritage.

The nurturer of Russian culture, who avoids politics, declares himself a pacifist. He also has a clear understanding of the war in Ukraine.

“People die. As a Russian speaker, the situation is an absolute disaster for me”, he sighs.

There is an Orthodox church in Daugavpils, almost opposite the Russian cultural center.

Min usti Ukrainians walking in Kunnia park in their jackets Svetlana and Below stop for a moment to talk. They fled from Kharkiv in May and now live in a refugee center.

“All this is unfortunate for us”, Alla commented on the statue’s move.

“There was no need to take it away,” says Svetlana.

The two have adapted well to the Latvian city, even though their mother tongue is Ukrainian. Below you can see points of convergence in the city’s bilingualism with its own bilingualism.

“I think that every nation must know its own language. This is a Russian-speaking city, but the locals know Latvian,” Alla explains. In a similar way, they know Russian, even though their mother tongue is Ukrainian.

However, they dream of returning home and speaking their native language again.

“Glory to Ukraine,” says Alla.

Kharkiv residents Alla (left) and Svetlana (right) lamented the fate of the moved Soviet statue.

There are now only flowers and candles at the place of the Soviet statue that stood in Kunnia aukio.

MToday, the facades of many European cities are decorated with Ukrainian flags. You can’t find them in Daugavpils even by searching. On the other hand, there are no signs of favoring Russia either.

Except maybe the internet. When looking for information about the city of Daugavpils, can’t help but notice last fall’s news in which the city’s mayor Andrejs Elksniņš claims that the Crimean peninsula belongs to Russia. Or how the mayor justifies why Ukrainian flags are not visible in the city. Or how he has opposed the relocation of the Soviet statue in Kunnia Park.

Even a representative of the Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rushed to comment on the mayor’s Crimea comment Oleg Nikolenko. He assured that the view does not reflect the country’s official position.

Daugavpils Mayor Andrejs Elksniņš

Elksniņš now tells HS that the media has misinterpreted his words. He specifies that he meant that the peninsula occupied by Russia in 2014 belongs de facto, actually, to Russia, he says. According to the Latvian Parliament de jure, legally, it still belongs to Ukraine. The answer has to be fished around a bit, but in the end the mayor, who has a background in law, admits that the parliament’s position is also his position.

According to Elksniņš, there is no conflict going on in the city and there is no need to talk about any pro-Russia sentiment either.

“Daugavpils is a part of Latvia and always will be,” says Elksniņš.

He says that he did oppose moving the Soviet statue. Officially, it is opposed by the entire Daugavpils city government, which has now disputed the decision to move the statue, Elksniņš says.

“For the residents of the city, these statues symbolize the fight against fascism,” says the mayor. Many older people have relatives who fought in World War II who do not have graves. That’s why they lay flowers on these monuments, he explains.

“For thirty years, our politicians used to lay flowers on the statues, and they didn’t symbolize the occupation – but now they have suddenly started to symbolize?”

Meast will be on the Ukrainian flag, in Elksniņš’s opinion, it does not need to be hung anywhere in order to prove support for Ukraine.

“I think the city’s actions speak for themselves. And since the beginning of the war, we have taken in refugees from Ukraine,” he reasons.

According to the mayor, Daugavpils was one of the first cities to accept refugees from Ukraine. In total, about 2,500 of them have come. It is not known how many have remained in the city. According to Elksniņš, there are about 200 Ukrainians in the refugee center.

Many Ukrainians who came to Daugavpils speak Russian. According to the mayor, they have come especially from eastern Ukraine, the Donbas region and Kharkiv, which is Daugavpils’ sister city.

And yes, the Ukrainian flag has flown in Salo once this year, the mayor reminds. The day was February 24 – the anniversary of the Russian invasion.