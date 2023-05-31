HS in Lapua | The teenage boy has been searched for six months already – Local youth have a clear theory about the disappearance

The rumor mill is running wild, and sightings of the missing Rasmus Takaluoma have reached Tampere. However, the searches have been unsuccessful.

Lapua

Here he was last seen.

The hotel-restaurant in Lapuahov’s yard is peaceful on a weekday in early summer. The lunch table attracts diners at a steady pace, and the bar side is closed during the day. You wouldn’t guess that in November I’ll be 16 years old Rasmus Takaluoma disappeared from here without a trace.

Takaluoma has been seen in Lapuahovi on the evening of November 11 and the following night. After that, eyewitnesses have said that he walked across the restaurant’s yard in the direction of the next block. That’s where the tracks end.

“Lapua is a city of 14,000 inhabitants, where everyone knows each other and knows exactly what everyone is up to. It’s very special that no one seems to know anything about Rasmus’s fate now,” he says Marjo Nurmenniemi.

The last sighting of Rasmus Takaluoma is when he walked across the street from Lapuahovi towards this place.

Nurmenniemi has been organizing volunteer searches, in which more than 200 searchers have participated at a time. Two of these efforts have been made during the spring.

“The first time, we went through, among other things, the surroundings of the race track at the end of April. The second time we raked the whole of Simpsiönvuori a couple of weeks ago.”

Before the search, the volunteers wondered what could have been going through the young man’s mind on a cold November night. Perhaps he has felt the need to hide, and then Simpsiö, familiar to those who move in nature, could have offered, for example, the opportunity to make a fire. There are also cabins in the area, where young people sometimes spend time.

For almost 17 years, Nurmenniemi has also been a member of Vapepa, the volunteer rescue service’s alarm ring. He has used the lessons he learned there in the search for Takaluoma and was able to advise the inexperienced in breaking through the terrain. Most often, those wanted for Vapepa’s tasks have been the elderly or small children. Now the search is different, because a teenager is missing.

“Many people from other places than Lapua have been involved in the search. Grief and sympathy for the family of the missing person has united the whole of Southern Ostrobothnia.”

Marjo Nurmenniemi has organized the search for Rasmus Takaluoma. “Rasmus was a familiar boy from the street scene. I often saw him when he went to the villages or home from school, because we live close to each other.”

Everywhere Mentioning Rasmus Takaluoma’s name while moving around in Lapua brings a confused and worried look to the faces of the locals. They seem to be united by wonder about what has happened and why searches that have lasted more than half a year have not yielded results.

The students of Lapua High School are having an exam week, and those who have passed the exam head from the classrooms to the canteen of the adjacent building.

Iiro Vuorimaa, Jimi Tuominen, Aaro Valkama and Urho Tuomaala are in the same age group as Rasmus Takaluoma, i.e. born in 2006. They say that they knew Takaluoma, even though they were mostly in different groups of friends. With the exception of Valkama, all were also Takaluoma’s classmates during elementary school at Lapua Central School. In the seventh grade, their paths diverged.

“We always said hello when we saw each other, but we didn’t have any other contact,” says Vuorimaa.

Iiro Vuorimaa (left), Jimi Tuominen, Aaro Valkama and Urho Tuomaala are well-acquainted with Rasmus, but say that in their free time they hang out in different groups.

According to the young people, Takaluomaa was not usually seen in their free time in the circles where they usually spend their time. 17-year-old Vuorimaa has a car, so in addition to driving around the center of Lapua, his friends often go to Seinäjoki to meet acquaintances. Ideapark entertainment center Hollywood is a usual place to spend time.

“I have no idea where Takaluoma was running. We ourselves have lived a normal winter life: although the case of disappearances is surprising, there is no reason to be any more afraid than before,” says Vuorimaa.

They agree that there is no Takaluoma in Lapua. In a small town, he would have already been noticed, and the rumor mill spins furiously both in the real world and on social media.

“I myself have not wanted to read the comments on the news. Better to stay away from them”, says Vuorimaa.

On Monday, Miika Väärämäki was having lunch in Lapuahovi, where the last sightings of Rasmus Takaluoma were made in November. According to him, the case has been on the lips of the people of Lapua all year.

Online The disappearance of Rasmus Takaluoma has indeed caused quite a stir.

The events in Lapuahov, for example, have caused astonishment, as evidenced by a video recording. Takaluoma ended up in some kind of skirmish in the restaurant with a policeman who was spending the night off.

Restaurant owner Zafer Demir says that the six months after the disappearance have been a difficult time.

“There are many kinds of people, and of course many want to help the family of the missing person. We also want to help, but we have also received doubts.”

Demir is suspected of lying against the police due to the ambiguities related to the restaurant’s video recording.

According to the police, Demir had given false information about whether there is a surveillance camera recording from the night of the disappearance. Demir denies the charge and says that he thought the private person who requested the recording was a police officer. On the phone, he says that he has just traveled to Turkey to visit his relatives and that he needs a moment of peace from handling the whole case.

“I have four children, the oldest of whom have already passed their teenage years. Of course, I would hope that the boy would be found in good condition.”

Rasmus Takaluomaa has been searched for in Lapuanjoki, among other places.

The same those who move with a moped hope Ria Kangasluoma and Mirva Näykki. Rasmus Takaluoma was quite a stranger to the show, but Kangasluoma knew him through his older brother.

Kangasluoma is especially surprised that the missing person has not announced anything about himself, even to his loved ones.

“I don’t think he wanted to disappear on his own.”

Ria Kangasluoma and Mirva Näykki marvel at the observations made about Rasmus Takaluoma. Based on them, according to them, the search should be expanded beyond Lapua.

Kangasluoma would like the search to be extended beyond Lapua. According to him, sightings made with Rasmus Takaluoma’s markers have come from, among others, Seinäjoki, Vaasa and Tampere.

On the other hand, many people mention on the village road that the observations may also be wrong. Rasmus Takaluoma’s appearance and style at the time of his disappearance were by no means exceptional, so young people with a similar hairstyle, body structure and clothing can move around in the domestic chamber.

Marjo Nurmenniemi also doubts that even the police do not necessarily separate young people from each other. He has experience with this from his own youth, when he was a 16-year-old runaway for three weeks. He was staying with friends and removed the SIM card from his phone. Then the police came with the photo to ask him about his observations about the missing girl.

“I was myself in the picture, but with bright eyes I said that we are in the same school, but I don’t know where the girl is now. I don’t think that today’s young people are any less cunning.”