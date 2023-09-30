HS in Lapua | The people of Lapua express their condolences to the teenager’s family: “We support them with the strength of the entire city”

Many people in Lapua felt sadness and relief when they heard about the discovery of the remains of the 16-year-old who disappeared in November.

City Halkova Lapuanjoki dominates the landscape in a small town in southern Pohja with about 14,000 inhabitants. The same river is suspected to have covered the tracks that could have led to the 16-year-old who disappeared in November Rasmus Takaluoman to trace.

On Saturday, the police announced their strong suspicion that the human remains found on the river bank on the neighboring Kauhava side are those of Takaluoma. The case that had plagued the townspeople for more than ten months and received a lot of publicity took a decisive turn.

Now On the streets of Lapua, there is a mixed atmosphere of relief, which is distinguished by sympathy for Takaluoma’s parents and other loved ones.

“If you think about yourself, I’d rather know if the child is alive, even though this is sad,” says the shopper at the kiosk Tomi Syrjälä.

Tomi Syrjälä hopes that the relatives can start their mourning process.

Syrjälä is a suntio, so death is no stranger to him. He shares the idea mentioned by many Lapua residents that finding the remains means that the relatives can organize a funeral. Only after that can the actual grieving process begin.

“Hope has certainly been with the loved ones until the end. Now I wish for strength and I want to support the family in their grief with prayers. We will support them with the strength of the whole city”, he says Arja Laine.

Lapua practically all recipients are familiar with Rasmus’s case, and many know him or his family personally.

Young people are shy about sharing their thoughts about the incident with a name and a picture, and the reasons are mentioned, among other things, for Kaveriporukat and the disadvantages brought by publicity.

Many of the young people talk about theories according to which Takaluoma would have left in a car on the day of his disappearance. Some also still believe that there could be a cover-up or even a crime involved in the case.

“If Rasmus went home, he shouldn’t have been at the river,” says the young man, who remains anonymous.

Saturday the news also came as a surprise to the 15-year-old Eve to Ylimäki, who spent the afternoon in the yard of the traffic station. He says that he was in the same school as Takaluoma, but was not in close contact with him.

“I also thought that he has gone somewhere else from here in Lapua. Yes, this case has been thought about many times with friends.”

Lapua feels like a safe place in Aatu Ylimäki, despite the death.

However, in Ylimäki’s opinion, Lapua is still a safe place to live and spend free time. According to him, the school has not urged special caution, nor has there been any mention of a case of disappearance.

Heikki Saranpää, the father of a daughter in his twenties himself, says that he understands well the worry and grief of Takaluoma’s parents. He says that he followed the case mostly on Facebook, where news has been shared diligently.

“This has troubled people throughout the province. The news that came out now is sad, but at the same time it can be a big relief for parents when there is even some sort of decision on the matter.”

According to Heikki Saranpää, the case of Takaluoma's disappearance has troubled people throughout the province.

Rasmus Takaluomaa was searched twice in the spring by volunteers. Marjo Nurmenniemi was organizing searches.

He is still waiting for confirmation from the Central Criminal Police that the body found is really Takaluoman’s, but he believes that many of the local people and those living nearby will already feel a deep sense of relief now that some information has been received.

“The long agony of the city ended. Now we give the family peace of mind.”