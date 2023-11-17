HS in Lapua | The chapel yard was filled with cars: Rasmus Takaluoman will be blessed to rest in the grave

The blessing ceremony will be held in Simpsiö’s chapel in Lapua.

A native of Lapua Rasmus Takaluoma let’s bless today, Friday, to the rest of the grave. The blessing ceremony will be held in the morning in Simpsiö’s blessing chapel in Lapua.

The chapel yard is filled with cars. Kirkkoma is covered in snow and it’s a few degrees below zero outside.

Takaluoma’s relatives have hoped that the blessing ceremony will be held only among relatives and friends. The chapel located at the Simpsiö cemetery can accommodate approximately 170 people.

Takaluoma’s death notice was published last week in Lapua Sanom.

Last year’s Takaluoma, who disappeared in November, was found dead by the Lapuanjoki river on September 29. 16-year-old Takaluoma was found on the side of the neighboring farmer Kauhava.

The Central Criminal Police has said that it currently does not suspect a crime in the case. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Rasmus The Takaluoma case has affected the locals widely. A large number of searches were organized to find him, involving up to hundreds of people.

Searches were organized especially in Lapua, but also elsewhere in South Ostrobothnia. Lapua is a small town in southern Pohja with about 14,000 inhabitants.