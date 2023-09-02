HS in Lappeenranta | “Urja nakiinen” – A forgotten funk gem decays in a horrible condition in the middle of the forest

In Lappeenranta, Tiuru’s former hospital building has been dilapidated and empty for more than ten years. The future of the architecturally interesting building is currently being considered.

Precautionary falling facade plaster, instructs the sign on the wall of the huge building – and the warning is not at all unnecessary.

The former Tiuru hospital has been standing empty for years in Rauha, Lappeenranta, South Karelia. The building is still impressive, sort of Alvar and Aino Aalton designed by Paimio sanatorium, even though it is significantly more famous than Tiuru and unique as a work of art.

Both buildings once served as tuberculosis sanatoriums, are located in the middle of a beautiful forest landscape and represent funk architecture.

However, there is one clear difference between Paimio sanatorium and Tiuru hospital: Tiuru is in terrible condition.

The former hospital in Tiuru has a glorious past as a tuberculosis sanatorium and a military hospital, but now the building has stood empty for several years and is deteriorating.

Shards of glass crunch under the shoes. Broken windows offer a view of dark, damaged corridors.

The walls of the building are full of graffiti, and pieces really fall off.

Old the hospital building belongs to Seniori-Saimaa, a company owned by the city of Lappeenranta and the tourism company Holiday Club Resorts.

CEO of Seniori-Saimaa Katri Tolvanen says that the hospital building has suffered not only from being empty for years, but also from vandalism.

“For years, the goal has been for a reliable developer to take over the building and create a new future for it. However, such has not been found.”

When moving near the building, shards of glass crunch under your shoes and sometimes you have to dodge broken pieces of the building.

A few decades ago, tuberculosis patients looked at the landscapes of Saimaa from these windows.

In autumn 1939 The tuberculosis sanatorium completed in Tiuruniemi was intended to serve the residents of South Karelia and Karjalankannas in Viipur county. A few months later, Tiuru turned into a military hospital.

“The Tiuru hospital played a big role in the war. It was located fairly close to the front and was a point of fire,” says the site plan architect Matti Veijovuori From the city of Lappeenranta.

After the war, the focus was again on curing tuberculosis in Tiuru until the 1960s. With the development of medicines, tuberculosis patients no longer needed as much treatment, so Tiuru also began to treat those suffering from other lung diseases and rheumatism.

Hospital operations ended completely after a few decades. In the years 1993–2012, Tiuru served as a reception center. Then the center moved and Tiuru became empty. In the spring of 2016, the heating of the building was stopped.

“It affected the condition quickly. The building looks terrible, very dilapidated. Fixing it would mean extensive renewal of the structures,” says Veijovuori.

Seniori-Saimaa According to Tolvanen, accommodation activities, apartments and service housing for the elderly were previously planned for the building.

“Why couldn’t it be returned to hospital use, even as a private hospital.”

No plan has progressed beyond an idea. Tolvanen sees two reasons in particular why Tiuru has remained empty for more than ten years.

First of all, the hospital building is big, according to Tolvanen, about 12,000 square meters.

“The building’s repair and development will be expensive due to its large size.”

Another reason is the location, says Tolvanen. Although Tiuru is located in a beautiful location near the shore of Saimaa, it is far from the center of Lappeenranta. It is about 35 kilometers from the former hospital to the center of Lappeenranta.

“If it was closer to the center, it would be easier to develop it.”

The center of Imatra is less than ten kilometers from Tiuru’s former hospital. According to Tolvanen, there have been no discussions with the city of Imatra about the hospital building, at least in the years that the site has been his responsibility.

In the hospital building, signs warn of both asbestos and pieces falling from the facade.

In addition one the development of the hospital building is hampered by the property’s conservation designation.

An attempt was made to remove the marking six years ago at the initiative of the property owners. According to Veijovuori, the ely center and the Finnish Museum Agency then outlined that there are no grounds for removing the protection.

Etelä-Saimaa magazine according to the story published in 2014, the aim of the protection is to preserve the spirit of the sanatorium environment, which is unique in the province.

“A protected building cannot be demolished, and the development of a building is more demanding than many other sites,” says Tolvanen.

“Of course, even protected buildings can be developed, but in the case of Tiuru, removing the protection designation would make the situation easier.”

Tiuru’s conservation designation also requires maintenance.

Now With the help of a consultant, Seniori-Saimaa investigates the future prospects of the former hospital and the prices of different options. The preliminary report will be completed in November.

In practice, there are four options. The first is to completely repair the building. Another option is partial demolition and repair of the remaining part. The third option is partial demolition, repair of the surviving part and new construction. In the fourth option, the building is completely demolished.

“Each option has significant costs. If demolition or partial demolition is found to be the best option, it would require the removal of the protection label,” says Tolvanen.

He does not want to take a position yet on which of the options would be the best. There will probably be a close discussion about the fate of Tiuru during the rest of the year and next year.

Paimion the sanatorium is a popular place to visit. Looking at the dilapidated Tiuru, the question comes to mind, wouldn’t some tourist be interested in it too.

As a building Jalmari Lankinen planned Tiuru could have the same potential as the Paimio sanatorium, Katri Tolvanen estimates. However, turning Tiuru into an attractive destination is not simple.

“You have to remember that Paimio has a completely different reputation, because Aalto is such a strong name internationally too,” says Veijovuori, the site plan architect.

He states that although Tiuru has the same features, as an architectural monument Paimio is a world-class destination.

“Tiuru cannot be completely compared to it, but Tiuru still has significant cultural and historical value as a building.”