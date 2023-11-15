HS in Lappeenranta | Asylum seekers who crossed the eastern border say: This is how they came to Finland

According to the asylum seekers interviewed by HS, bicycles are sold in Russia for $100-$400 to those who want to cross the border.

in Vyborg sells bicycles to asylum seekers who want to cross the border to Finland.

This is what the asylum seekers interviewed by HS at the reception center in Joutseno say.

HS will not reveal their names for their own safety. The asylum seekers also did not want to be photographed. All interviewees have crossed the border at the Nuijamaa border crossing point.

Four young men who came to Finland from Iraq via Russia say that they paid between 100 and 400 dollars for the bicycles. Bicycles were sold on the side of the road from a trailer. The price varied according to the buyer’s wealth.

HS also interviewed five asylum seekers who arrived from Somalia at the Nuijamaa border crossing by bicycle. They also said that they had paid for the bicycles.

Two men said they arrived in Finland on Monday, one man and two women on Tuesday. One of the men said that he had come part of the way in a van with a total of seven passengers. After this, he also cycled across the border.

“The Russian border authorities don’t allow walking, you have to have a bike,” the man said.

Border Guard said on Sunday that it has arrived at the border crossing points in Southeast Finland since August a larger than usual number of people with incomplete documents. They are citizens of third countries: Iraqis, Syrians, Turks and Somalis, among others. At the border, they have applied for asylum in Finland.

In recent days, the number of people crossing the border has accelerated. Tuesday night HS testifiedhow to cross the Nuijamaa border with brand new bicycles.

Asylum seekers arrive at border stations mainly in the evening, at night and early in the morning. The Border Guard does not know what caused this.

On Tuesday evening, a group of cyclists crossed the Finnish border in Nuijamaa.

of HS the Iraqi men interviewed say that they arrived in Russia at different times. One managed to spend two months in Russia, two had been in the country for 25 days and one only for six days.

The men only got to know each other at the reception center in Joutseno, where they have spent about two weeks now.

They got the information that it would be easy to arrive in Finland from Tiktok videos. The same videos can also be found on other social media such as Instagram and Facebook, one of the men says.

He says that the videos show that you can cycle to Finland.

The man says that he started the journey towards Finland from Moscow. From there he traveled via St. Petersburg to Vyborg, where he bought a bicycle from the back of a container.

HS showed the men a photo of the bright blue and red bicycles left by immigrants at the Nuijamaa border station, which HS photographed on Tuesday. The men said their bikes were similar.

HS found bicycles left behind by asylum seekers at the border crossing point in Nuijamaa. The asylum seekers interviewed by HS say that they came to Finland on similar bikes.

At the Nuijamaa border crossing on Wednesday, you could see a lot of bicycles left at the border. The border authorities moved the bikes to the side in a trailer.

With one the men had a very small bike that was difficult to pedal. The men estimate the distance they pedaled to be around three kilometers. The journey took about 20 minutes.

The men’s story does not reveal how they traveled from Vyborg to the Finnish border. If you cycled the whole way, the distance would be around 40 kilometers.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said to HS on Tuesdaythat Finland has no information on whether asylum seekers are encouraged to cross the border.

“But it is clear that they will be helped. They have been escorted and transported,” Orpo said.

In Finland, the Iraqi men’s bikes were left at the border station, where they registered as asylum seekers. The border authorities transport asylum seekers from the station directly by bus to the reception center in Joutseno.

The swan there was a buzz in the yard of the reception center on Tuesday evening, when people who had been in the center longer were moved to another place.

On Tuesday evening, those staying longer at the Joutseno reception center were moved to another place. The group included, among other things, Ukrainians entitled to temporary protection.

Joutseno’s reception center is being made room for new arrivals, says manager Antti Jäppinen.

A Savonlinjo bus with about 50 seats had arrived at the center’s yard a little after four in the afternoon. Director of Joutseno’s reception center Antti Jäppinen didn’t say where in Finland the bus was going.

Jäppinen says that the transfer is being made due to the increase in the number of asylum seekers.

“Of course, the reason for the move is that we need accommodation.”