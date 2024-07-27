HS in Lapinlahti | Maria Kokkonen turned her family’s gas station into a retro cafe, which causes confusion even in the EU Commission

Maria Kokkonen renovated her parents’ old gas station into a retro cafe, which is open in the summer.

The fate of the family’s former gas station did not leave Maria Kokko alone. Five years ago, he renovated it into a summer cafe that takes you back in time to 1970s Finland.

“PArturi bar Texaco taxi.” You can’t miss the text strip when driving Viitostie, which runs from south to north, through Lapinlahti in Pohjois Savo.

The words adorn the wall of the former gas station building in the village of Alapitkä, which you can imagine yourself in the 1970s. The red-blue-white sign and advertising sheet reads Kesäkahvila Unska.