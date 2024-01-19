HS in Lahti | Iida Rantanen got a trend tattoo, which is feared – “It turned out harder than I thought”

“I personally don't care what people think about my tattoos,” says Iida Rantanen, who got a tribal tattoo.

Yucksay some when Elisa Kiljunen, 23, shows them the tribal tattoo adorning his lower back. However, Kiljunen does not think about the sustainability of trends or getting bored.

“For me, tattoos are memories of a certain time in my life.”

Tribal tattoos are sinuous and abstract designs. Some may consider them untrendy and old-fashioned, because the popularity of the patterns was so huge at the turn of the millennium.

Of course, even during the period of great popularity, some had a bad attitude towards tribals. Women's lower back tattoos in particular were contemptuously called “tramp stamps”, i.e. slut stamps.

Kiljunen, who works as a tattoo artist at the MS studio, has dabbled in tattooing tribals. And now you can do them more and more often, because tribal tattoos have made a comeback.

Elisa Kiljunen draws tattoos using a tablet. Minni, a 1-year-old Yorkshire terrier in her arms, who spends her days at the tattoo studio.

Ida Rantanen20, had been looking for a picture suitable for his left knee for a long time.

“I came across a picture on Pinterest and I was sure this was it,” he says.

“I haven't had a particular passion for tribals, but that picture was beautiful.”

Soon the picture will be forever. Kiljunen has drawn a spectacular picture based on the reference picture sent by Rantanen. In the center of the picture is a small heart, from which the strands of the tribal spread out in a butterfly-like shape.

Tattoo artist Elisa Kiljunen prints an image printed on stencil paper onto Iida Rantanen's skin. The purpose of the picture is to help with tattooing.

Elisa Kiljunen, who has drawn diligently since childhood, started tattooing about three years ago.

Now the style of the tribals is lighter than before, but in a way more edgy. You can also call the style neotribal.

“In the early 2000s, loans [ääriviivat] were thicker, rounder and simpler. Nowadays, many people just want the laws,” says Kiljunen.

We have come a long way from the tattoos of indigenous peoples, which contain, among other things, social messages and various deep meanings. However, symmetry is still present.

“Many of the tribal designs I've made have had a heart in the middle, from which the patterns originate,” says Kiljunen.

In the new tribal tattoo style, the area inside the outline is not necessarily colored. This way the overall look of the tattoo remains light.

Typical those who want tribal are young and trend-conscious.

In the 2000s, the lower back was one of the most popular places on the body for tribal. The idea was to place the image so low that it flashed under low-waisted jeans. The current trend is to take the tattoo a little higher.

In addition to the lower back and hands, tribals are taken on different parts of the body, for example the chest, stomach and legs

When Elisa Kiljunen wanted a tribal on her lower back, the tattoo artist asked if she was sure.

second The tattoo hit of the 21st century was a design that goes around the arm. Many were inspired by the actor Pamela Anderson barbed wire.

“It was also the inspiration for my first tattoo”, MS studio owner and tattoo artist Minna Sillanpää joins the conversation.

He lifts his sleeve and reveals a photo taken in 1993. The following year, Sillanpää took a new tribal anklet.

“Sometimes I thought about covering them up, but I didn't end up doing that. I have covered the Chinese mark taken around the same time, but only because the pattern got messy.”

Minna Sillanpää's first tattoo was tribal.

Dzzzzzz. The steadily pounding buzz of the tattoo machine shakes the skin, which is covered with a few small drops of blood.

There is no stress from the beach. The tattoo is not the first and Kiljunen is his credit tattooist.

Rantanen swigs a Red Bull energy drink and scrolls through his phone. Rantanen and Kiljunen talk about Rantanen's tattoo dreams and exchange news.

Iida Rantase already has, among other things, flower and text tattoos. The hand also has a snake and an angel.

Others current tattoo trends include butterflies, flowers and angels. The text tattoo boom that started in the 2010s is still going strong. Tattoos with a personal message are also popular.

Graceful pictures are taken especially by women. Many may get several small tattoos, Kiljunen estimates. In general, women today dare to get tattoos more boldly than before.

“Nowadays, when you meet a new person, it's more likely that he has a tattoo than not,” says Rantanen.

Iida Rantanen takes a picture of Elisa Kiljuse.

The closer to the inner thigh Elisa Kiljunen tattoos, the more it hurts, says Iida Rantanen.

One of the reasons for the growing popularity of tattoos is related to the fact that tattoos are no longer associated with the same stigma as before. Minna Sillanpää, who opened the MS studio six years ago, has noticed this.

Before becoming a tattoo artist, she worked in the care industry.

“In the 1990s, tattoos were not allowed on the neck and in the medical field it was said that tattoos must not be visible under any circumstances. Today, every second nurse has a tattoo,” he says.

Tattoo artist Minna Sillanpää opened the MS studio near the center of Lahti six years ago.

Tribal tattoo takers are used to hearing horror. However, Kiljunen admits that he even likes that people get annoyed by his tattoos.

However, the most important thing is that you like the tattoo yourself. And even though trends change, a well-made tattoo never looks ugly in Kiljunen's opinion.

The opinions of others don't bother me about the beach either.

“Personally, I don't care what people think about my tattoos. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Not everything has to be beautiful in everyone's opinion.”

The traditional conversation with the mother has already taken place beforehand.

“Mom said don't get a new tattoo. I replied that the time is already reserved.”

Mother knows what to warn about, because her own lower back is emphasized by the tribal, Rantanen adds with a laugh.

Kiljunen's own mother was initially suspicious of her daughter's tattoos.

“Nowadays he takes tattoos from me.”

When the tattoo is finished, Elisa Kiljunen removes the excess ink from the skin. In Iida Rantanen's opinion, the picture turned out to be rockier than he thought.