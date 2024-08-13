HS in Laajasalo | Suspicion of a child kidnapper sows terror in Helsinki’s Laajasalo

HS in Laajasalo|Suspicions about a child kidnapper cause concern and fear in the residents of Laajasalo. The police are hoping for information so that they don’t have to be searched on Facebook.

Helsinki Laajasalo is worried.

Rumors circulating in the area during the past summer about a man abducting children in his car cause fear and anxiety.

“It’s terrible! Children can no longer be allowed to play alone in the yard or anywhere,” says the native of Laasalo Regina Bollström.

She has 4- and 6-year-old girls and a 13-year-old son.

Bollström lives in the same housing association, in whose yard on August 8 a man is suspected of attacking a 10-year-old girl and trying to take the child into his car. The child got away after biting the man’s hand.

Bollström knows the family of the child in question. He read about the incident in the area’s Facebook group, and does not doubt its authenticity.

“I know that what happened is true. No one writes such things for nothing,” says Bollström.

Ossi Vertanen is worried about the safety of his children in Laajasalo. 6-year-old Lilian’s smart watch has a defined safety zone that beeps when the zone is exceeded.

Helsinki the police are investigating the incident that happened last week and another similar incident from this summer.

According to suspicions, two different men have attempted to kidnap children in a car in Laajasalo. All three victims are girls.

The first incident happened on June 30 and the second on August 8. The suspect in the first case is known to the police, but they have not been able to question him. The suspect is different from last week’s incident.

Also Bollström’s man Ossi Vertanen is worried about the safety of her children in Laajasalo.

“Many children live here. The perpetrator should be removed from here now,” says Vertanen.

Bollström hopes that the police would provide more information on the matter. Now you have to look for information on Facebook or ask your neighbors. The issue comes up in discussions in the area all the time.

“We are here in constant uncertainty. We would like to know where to go,” says Bollstöm.

In Laajasalo Lived for 13 years Annukka Takmikivi read about the incident on an area Facebook group last week.

“I was horrified and the information caused fear. All the mothers in the area seem to be quite horrified by this,” says Tammikivi.

Annukka Tammikivi (left) and Pia Hagelberg were horrified by the incidents, but have not let them affect their sense of security.

Tammikivi has a 12-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter.

The information has not affected the family’s everyday life. The son goes to school independently and the first grade daughter would be accompanied to school anyway.

The matter has been discussed with the boy at home, but his movements have not been restricted.

“It has always felt safe here and the boy has been allowed to be outside alone, of course, following the homecoming times,” says Tammikivi.

Lived in Laajasalo for half a year Pia Hagelberg has had a good time in the area. She became a mother two months ago.

“This has not affected my sense of security. The world is terrible. I hope the perpetrator will be caught,” says Hagelberg.

Eeva Markkinen heard about the cases from her 3rd and 6th grade daughters.

“The children talk and communicate with their friends about it. This scares them,” says Markkinen.

The incidents have affected Eeva Markkinen’s everyday life, as the younger of the children does not dare to walk to school alone.

The third-grade daughter started the semester at a new school and because of the incident she doesn’t dare to go to school alone, says Markkinen.

“I take and pick up the children home from school by car. Yes, we are on our toes here.”

According to Markkinen, not much has been written about the cases in Facebook groups in the area. The truthfulness of the cases has also been doubted.

“We have thought about whether this could be an urban legend, which always arises when schools start. But this has led to a certain caution.”

Laajasalo’s Hevossalmi beach is one of the places where the suspected child kidnapper is said to have moved.

According to Markkinen, it is usually very safe in Laajasalo, but now the family’s children have had to be instructed just in case.

“You mustn’t ride with anyone or go along, no matter what they say. You may not take candy or any device from a guest. If someone catches you, you have to bite.”

Police instructs in similar situations to contact the emergency center immediately.

The police emphasize that it is important to file a criminal report as soon as possible, even for past incidents.