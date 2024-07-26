HS in Kuusijärvi | Two children were found lifeless in the water – This was the atmosphere at the beach

HS in Kuusijärvi|When Vantaa residents Heidi Rantanen and Reelika Rinnee arrived in Kuusijärvi, they saw ambulances and police cars.

Atmosphere Kuusijärvi’s beach was quite calm on Friday evening, the people of Vantaa who were on the beach in the evening Heidi Rantanen and Reelika Rinne described.

The Itä-Uusimaa police informed on Friday early evening that two children were found lifeless from the water in Lake Kuusijärvi.

When the police, rescue service and first aid arrived, the children were found in the water, and they were revived. Both children were taken to hospital.

“Police and emergency vehicles came up against me when I was driving on that straight, so you knew something had happened. Didn’t know what it was yet,” says Rinne.

After reaching the parking lot, more ambulances appeared.

“Then the ambulance took off with its whistles flashing, so there was probably someone on board,” says Rinne.

When Rinne and Rantanen got to the beach, the situation was already over.

“Peaceful atmosphere”, Rantanen describes.

Coastguard Aleks Voynov came to check on the coastguards during which the accident happened.

Mixed Rinne and Rantanen say that what happened naturally evokes unpleasant feelings. Both say that they have children themselves.

Rinne says that his friend died at the same Kuusijärvi swimming beach at the age of 9 twenty years ago.

Rinne says that at the time she was with the beach herself. According to him, the others did not know that the child in question was unable to swim.

“I don’t remember if there was even swimming supervision then, but after that incident there was.”

“It is always deeply in my mind every time I come here.”

It was announced on the beach later in the evening on Friday that if someone wants to discuss the matter, it is possible.

There were social and crisis workers on the Kuusijärvi beach in the evening.