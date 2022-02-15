HS in Kiev Pressure rises in Kiev – Scandinavian high school prepares students to evacuate for the first time in case of war

The Scandinavian high school, which returned to contact classes on Monday, was preparing to teach schoolchildren evacuation in the event of war. Until now, students have been guaranteed full study peace and avoided dealing with the geopolitical crisis.

Kiev

The people of Kiev trying to live their normal lives to the best of their ability, although the dreaded attack on Russia is estimated to be getting closer.

Located at the foot of high-rise clusters, Scandinavian High School returned to contact teaching on Monday after two weeks of distance learning.

The corona situation has eased, but the geopolitical crisis around Ukraine is not. For the time being, 1,600 students in the Scandinavian high school have been guaranteed full study peace and lessons have been avoided in the lessons of dealing with the threat of war hovering over Ukraine.

The streets in the downtown area of ​​the capital were spotted by numerous police officers on Monday. They are guarded by the German Chancellor Olaf Scholzin visit when a diplomatic solution is sought to the tense situation between the West and Russia.

The pressure has increased in the capital as well, with the high school principal on Monday Tetjana Pushkarova introduced his teachers to the school’s evacuation plan in case of war.

Principal Tetjana Pushkarova presented on her cell phone a video of a high school in Kiev that was badly destroyed in a fire between the night of Sunday and Monday.

Evacuation plan is scheduled to be introduced to high school students for the first time on Tuesday, but the internship is likely to be postponed even later. The principal said he would follow the news and make his decision accordingly.

“Students are exposed to terrible panic and stress if they are taken to the basement. We pass on the algorithm to them in case of dangerous situations, ”Pushkar said in her office.

The principal described her work as a fair balance between troubled parents and high school students in need of study peace.

“We have to be ready, but we don’t want to panic. The Ukrainian people are emotional, unlike the Finns. ”

Teachers at a Scandinavian high school were briefed on an evacuation plan in the event of a war on Monday. It was scheduled to be introduced to students on Tuesday.

Principal knows Finns, because the Scandinavian school has a friendship school in Reisjärvi.

A Russian-language expression of sympathy had arrived on the phone from a teacher in Reisjärvi on Sunday night: “Friends, we are speechless. We are so worried about you. We like Ukraine and the people of your wonderful country so much. ”

The principal has also not told his students about the false bomb threats that plagued Scandinavian high school and numerous other Ukrainian schools in January. Focusing on studies is the most important thing in this school.

Read more: So many unwarranted bomb threats have been made in Ukraine that they are already disrupting the country’s daily lives – threats are being blamed for Russia’s hybrid warfare

Kiev’s Scandinavian High School is located in a crowded suburb. The high school has a friendship school in Reisjärvi, Finland.

Scandinavian the high school is the principal and director of international relations Irina Tarajanin according to the only school in Ukraine where you can study Finnish. In addition to Finland, you can choose Swedish, Danish or Norwegian. German and English are also available.

The most popular Nordic language is Swedish, but there are also about a hundred Finnish students. The school celebrates all Nordic festivals, such as Lucia’s Day, Independence Day and Royal Birthdays.

Valentine’s Day was discussed on Monday in the English class for 11th graders. The students popped up from their desks to stand when Finnish guests arrived at the class. High school students said they think more about future student writing than world politics.

“Yes, my parents have told me where to hide or escape if Russia attacks. My father has said he will stand up for the country. The citizens of Ukraine must do so, if only there is an opportunity ”, Kate Babyk16, said.

According to him, Ukraine should consider the example of Finland, ie at least not openly state that it is seeking NATO membership.

Kate Babyk said her parents were worried about a possible attack on Russia. He is thinking more about future student writing.

High school students the support of Western states is welcome, as is arms aid from the United States, but they criticize the West for inciting panic.

Many countries, including Finland, have begun withdrawing staff from their embassies in Kiev or relocating their missions from Kiev to western Ukraine. The airline KLM, for its part, announced on Saturday that it would suspend flights to Ukraine for the time being.

“ According to Rector Pushkarova, it was the journalists in the Western media who were to blame for spreading the panic.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the relocation of delegations from Kiev on Monday a mistake. He also said he is not evacuating his own family from the capital to anywhere.

Parents of high school students have clearly reassured their children as well.

“My father used to be in the army and took part in the war. There is no panic in our family. My father has said that something might happen, but it will not cause a big crisis. I believe in my father. Everything will be OK “, Daša Voronina16, said.

Daša Voronina, who studies in Sweden, said there is no panic in his family.

In Kiev swarmed Monday in the international media. According to Rector Pushkarova, it was the journalists in the Western media who were to blame for spreading the panic.

“There will be no war. We are in our own country and we are defending it. We have fought for our country all our lives. Even though we are talking about Russia, we are fully defending Ukraine. ”

There are enough worries. On the night between Sunday and Monday, a high school in Kiev, specializing in Asian languages, was badly destroyed in a fire.