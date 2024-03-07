HS in Kharkiv | Hope turned to apathy, and now fear is spreading – Can a battered metropolis collapse in Russia?

In the first spring of the war, Russia attacked with force towards Kharkov. The Derbilov family fell apart and never recovered. Now the people of Kharkiv are wondering if the big attack can happen again.

Kharkov

UKrainian Lilja Zadorožnan you can see far from the living room window. Not all the way to Russia, but what Russia attacks with.

Two nights before, two Russian planes, probably of Iranian origin, flew by. According to Zadorožna, there is no mistaking the sound of the airplane.

Like a moped passing by.