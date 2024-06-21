HS in Kerimäki | Ilmari Kianno’s grandson became an activist when the congregation wanted to cut down the old-growth forest – “It would have been a disaster if these forests had been destroyed”

Kimmo Kianno, the grandson of raven writer Ilmari Kianno, became an activist when the parish wanted to cut down the old-growth forest in Savonlinna’s Kerimäki.

Information came from a bush, or rather from behind a gigantic pine tree. The parish of Savonlinna had quietly made wood deals with the forest company UPM. The old-growth forest of Kerimäki Huosio was to be cut to the ground in an area of ​​16 hectares.

Kerimäkeläinen Kimmo Kianto, 76, heard about the parish’s decision by chance and couldn’t believe what he heard. It was a nature area he loved.