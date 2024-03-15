HS in Kemi | At Kemi's large factory, the position on the government's reforms is clear: “A cold ride for employees”

Metsä Group's Kemin factory employees are protesting the weakening of social security and working conditions. The factory's operations are being scaled down, but work and salary payments will continue.

The government the planned weakening of working life does not receive support from the employees of Metsä Group's Kemin factory, even though work and salary payments continue at the factory despite the ongoing strikes.

The forest industry said this week from the shutdown of several factories. In Kemi, the shutdown of the pulp and board factories starts on Sunday, but there is enough maintenance work at the factory.

“Of course, the working group has discussed the matter. The whole group seems to be united in their opinion that the government's proposals should not go through. With them, we are moving towards a situation similar to the beginning of the last century”, says the process manager Kari Pulkkinen referring to the status of workers at the beginning of the century.

Trade unions oppose political strikes blocking export ports and rail freight transport Petteri Orpon (kok) government wide working life reforms and cuts made or planned for social security.

Chubby has worked at the Kemi factory for almost 47 years. According to him, the employer has taken a reasonable approach to the strike situation in Kemi, because work can continue.

This is not the first time for him that a strike has affected his work.

“This strike differs from previous ones in that we are now unilaterally pushing through changes to the law. There has never been such an agenda before.”

Pulkkinen worked as a negotiating shop steward in his department for a total of 12 years until last year. According to him, the government is giving the employees a “cold ride”.

“Yes, I am surprised that we have a prime minister who is pushing through such reforms.”

Metsä Group factory in Kemi.

Full loaded wood trucks drive through the factory gate and return empty. About a third of the wood arrives at the factory by truck, but the amount is not enough to maintain the operations of the factory, which uses a lot of wood.

Metsä Group's Kemin plant manager Pekka Kittilän according to about two-thirds of the wood arriving at the factory comes there by train. Train transports are at a standstill due to strikes. That's why the factory's production will be slowed down at least for the next week.

Logging will probably continue normally, but the wood will remain at the train terminals waiting for the strike to end.

According to Kittilä, the factories usually increase the amount of their wood stocks at this time of spring, because during the upcoming cold season, no felling can be done.

“The wood field in the factory area is now empty, when it should be full at this time of the year. In that sense, the strike has far-reaching effects.”

The factory warehouse can hold about 100,000 cubic meters of wood.

Factory manager Pekka Kittilä.

A wood truck at the factory gate on Friday.

Markus Riimala and Aleksi Jylkkä took a break outside the gates.

Maintenance installers Markus Riimala and Aleksi Jylkkä are on break outside the factory's main gates.

Jylkkä, a paper ally, has followed the strike discussion and supports the workers' side. The impairments concerning working life are upsetting.

“We haven't voted for bastards and we won't,” says Jylkkä.

The day shift workers are having lunch in the factory's operating office, located a short distance away.

Development engineer Sami Hietalahti estimates that he would have enough work for several months, even if the factory's basic functions are scaled down. According to him, Kemi's pulp mill is in a different position than other pulp and paper mills in Finland, where the processes are well established.

“I understand that if the working conditions are interrupted, then the salary payment will be interrupted. I would have enough to do for 1–2 months.”

Development engineer Sami Hietalahti.

Kari Pulkkinen during a working career that lasted almost half a century, working life has changed a lot and the name of the factory has changed many times.

According to Pulkkinen, one thing that has changed a lot is community spirit. There is more of it among his generation than younger people.

Next summer is Pulkkinen's last working summer before retirement. He turns 65 in July.

“I promised to do it again next summer, so that other people's holidays can run normally.”