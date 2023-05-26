HS in Kazakhstan | When a semi-dictatorship holds elections, nothing is as it seems – HS followed the behind-the-scenes elections in Kazakhstan

Besžan Toleubekuli and Alasheva Orynay acted as independent election observers in Kazakhstan’s parliamentary elections.

In Kazakhstan’s parliamentary elections, it was difficult to know what was true or what was true. The Central Asian undemocratic show election is its own art form.

Oli Sunday, March 19, 2023, Kazakhstan election day. At stake were 98 seats in the lower house of the country’s parliament.

A well-known Kazakh political commentator and democracy activist was waiting for us at the metal gate of elementary school 42 in Almaty, the country’s largest city. Dimash Alzhanov.

The school served as one of the polling stations for the parliamentary elections.