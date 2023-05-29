HS in Kaliningrad | Russia’s westernmost Kolkka is “besieged”, and a former friend gets a chilling ride – “The Russians decide to show Europe”

Lawyer Kirill, who grew up in Ulan-Ude in Eastern Siberia, moved to Kaliningrad to be warm and close to Europe.

Kaliningrad / Kurinknyäs

Eat least on the surface, the crossing does not seem very grim.

The Kaliningrad region is a small piece of Russia on the shores of the Baltic Sea between Lithuania and Poland. There is no border with Russia, so it has bent towards neighboring countries and Europe instead of the mother country.