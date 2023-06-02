HS in Kaliningrad | Next, the Russian authorities can anger the feminists: “Our government is trying to punish us, the EU is trying to punish us, but who supports us?”

Kaliningrad

in Russia especially women have put themselves in the limelight as war opponents.

Women have led anti-war protests, been arrested en masse, and put their lives on the line by criticizing publicly Russia’s military actions.

From Kaliningrad Dasha Abdulina was arrested twice during anti-war demonstrations in Kaliningrad last spring. The arrests went without any harsh measures, but in Abdulina’s opinion they were unfair. After all, he just wanted to express his civic discontent. Isn’t he entitled to that?

“Avtozaks in Kaliningrad are very uncomfortable. I give [arvosanaksi] zero out of ten!” Abdulina shouted the car too i.e. from the door opening of the police van intended for mass arrests before the police pushed him inside.

Abdulina posted a video of her first arrest on Instagram. As a punishment for participating in the protests, he received two fines: 10,000 and 30,000 rubles, or at the current exchange rate, about 120 and 350 euros.

Abdulina is a volunteer event coordinator for the Kaliningrad feminist organization Feminitiv, a graphic designer and artist by profession. The war has continued for over a year, the demonstrations in Russia have died down. It has caused Abdulina an existential crisis.

“Why was there no serious anti-war movement of any kind? At first, of course, I believed that we as a country would not allow this. But now it has become very clear that there is no ‘us’.

For those in power even making the suppression of anti-war protests almost impossible by law does not seem to be enough. Over the past year, the oppressive legislation has been tightened even more. Feminism might be next.

Duma representative of the United Russia party Oleg Matveichev suggested in April that feminism should be declared an extremist ideology in Russia. According to Matveichev, feminists oppose the war and spread lies about the Russian army on social media.

“Practically all feminists in Russia are against the special operation,” Matveitchev reasoned on the Rossiya 1 channel’s 60 Minutes talk show.

The program discussed a war blogger Maxim Fominin assassination that took place at the beginning of April in St. Petersburg. The explosive was handed to Fomin by a feminist who was arrested at an anti-war demonstration and is accused of terrorism.

A representative from the Kemerovo region of southern Siberia said that he had already prepared a bill on the matter. The motion is currently in the Duma to be evaluated by the commission, after which it can proceed to be considered by the lower house of the parliament.

“Our feminists are simply agents of the West. They are destroying traditional values, their actions are contrary to the president’s decree on them. They support divorce, childlessness and abortion. They are acting against Russia’s population policy,” Matveichev said In the Abzats online publication.

In Russia, for example, any kind of “positive” talk about homosexuality and transgenderism is already prohibited under the threat of a fine. In February, a bill was brought to the State Duma that would ban “childfree propaganda” for minors, i.e. positive talk about childlessness, but the Duma rejected the bill.

In Russia, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee maintains a register that currently contains fifty extremist organizations. Most of them are classified as radical Islamist, the rest as extreme nationalist Russian and Ukrainian groups.

A jailed opposition politician To Alexei Navalny the network is in another, more extensive register, which includes a hundred or so entities classified as extremist organizations, such as the Facebook-owning company Meta.

Kaliningrad people the feminist organization Feminitiv has been operating for over four years and so far in peace. It offers psychological help to women and gender and sexual minorities, and educates and organizes various events.

The organization has a spacious apartment in a Königsberg house built at the end of the 18th century along the leafy Komsomolskaya street, formerly Luisenalle. Kaliningrad was known as Königsberg until World War II. At that time it belonged to Germany.

In one room there is a library, where you can find, among other things, Finnish anarcho-feminist pamphlets Musta Maija and the book The Politics of Gender: 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage English translation in Finland.

Abdulina is drinking tea in the kitchen and thinks Matveichev’s proposal is crazy.

“I live in Russia and I’m used to strange statements.”

Abdulina says that she doesn’t mind the representatives’ throws as long as they are not yet a law.

“The worst thing is that I am also sitting here and explaining why we are not ‘criminals’. Even our friends in the human rights field assume that we are being persecuted. Aren’t you already foreign agents?”

“But living here, you get used to that kind of thinking. We help women, there is nothing criminal or punishable about it. And being declared a foreign agent is no sign of excellence.”

Abdulina grew up in one of the poorest regions of Russia in Transbaikalia, Siberia. He moved to Kaliningrad four years ago, because he had fond memories of the city as a child.

Abdulina’s parents would have wanted to move to Germany in 1998. They had already arrived in Kaliningrad, which served as a transit point for Russians abroad. However, the economic crisis that hit the country ruined the plans to move, and the family returned to Back-Baikalia.

As a child, Abdulina used to do her homework in the dark because the family could not always afford to pay the electricity bill. In his opinion, Russia does not even have the will to correct the structural poverty of remote areas. A higher standard of living would increase critical thinking, Abdulina thinks.

“It has been very cleverly thought out that the vast majority of Russians live below the poverty line. It keeps you busy with survival, debt slavery and everyday problems. There is no time to think about what is really going on in this country.”

In Kaliningrad, Abdulina enjoys the sea, architecture and the community of like-minded people. The people of Takabaikalia rarely travel due to financial reasons and long distances, so Abdulina is also used to being at home.

“I make up my own worlds in my mind and adventure in them, like Tove Jansson.”

Thence despite this, Abdulinakin says he feels the isolation in which the people of Kaliningrad live due to the war sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia. He says he understands the reasons for the sanctions, but still finds the EU’s actions strange.

“It’s as if the European Union is trying to punish me by depriving me of my being, my way of life. I don’t feel guilty about the war crimes of the state leadership. I didn’t even choose it, it’s completely illegal.”

Abdulina considers the EU sanctions to be yet another regulation limiting her life, rather than a punishment.

“Excuse me, but what are we being punished for? Our state is trying to punish us, the European Union is trying to punish us, but who supports us?”

“It is bent towards light, towards European values, but I don’t feel supported. I have stayed here risking my life, remained myself and stood behind my values. As if there is no difference to a person who actively supports Putin. We are equal to the European Union, which has decided to punish us all. I don’t think it’s right.”

Darja Jakovleva, the founder and director of the Feminitiv organization from Kaliningrad, spoke last fall at the OSCE plenary session in Poland. He thanked Kazakhstan, Georgia, Armenia, Uzbekistan and Mongolia for accepting Russian refugees.

The most feminine founder and director Darya Yakovleva criticized the sanctions at the plenary session of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe organized in Poland last fall, the topic of which was fundamental freedoms.

Yakovleva said that the EU’s decision to restrict border crossings by Russians violates the principle of free movement. He said he understood that the topic was controversial, but hoped the European community would understand that the issue should not be resolved so radically.

“I come from an isolated area in the middle of Europe”, Jakovleva described in the session.

In Abdulina’s opinion, many problems boil down to the fact that it is very difficult for people to understand their weaker selves, because they don’t understand their own privileges in the first place.

“I think Europeans simply don’t understand what it’s like to live in a dictatorship where power doesn’t change and there are no basic rights.”

Abdulina admits that she herself is privileged despite everything.

“Now there are people who are in greater danger than I am. But feminism teaches exactly this: to listen to the experiences of the weaker.”