HS in Kalasatama | In Red's new restaurant world, two bankruptcies at once – What is it about?

Two of the companies in Red's recently opened restaurant world have already filed for bankruptcy. HS visited the site to ask what the customers think of the shopping center's major investment.

How Is Red's new restaurant world doing?

At the beginning of November, the Redi shopping center located in Kalasatama made a major investment. A new 500-seat Food Port restaurant world opened in the center.

Already at the beginning of the year, two restaurants operating in the restaurant world have filed for bankruptcy.

Based on HS's call round, some of the restaurants feel that there are not enough customers. However, some of the restaurants are also completely satisfied with working in Red.

“Of course, these bankruptcy filings are incredibly unfortunate and partly quite unfortunate,” says the business director of CBRE, which is currently responsible for managing the shopping center Juhani Hiippavuori.

According to him, in the light of the numbers, the restaurant world is doing well as a whole. However, there are also individual restaurants in Sea where the situation is more difficult.

“When ten restaurants open at the same time, that in itself is nothing exceptional.”

At Kauppakeskus Red, we trust that customers will find the restaurant world through, for example, marketing.

“The restaurant world has only been open since November, so of course you also have to give customers time to find the restaurants. It will take a while.”

According to Hiippavuori, there is also a challenge: in the Finnish market, it has traditionally been challenging to attract people to shopping centers to eat not only lunch but also in the evening.

“Maybe you Finns aren't quite used to it yet,” says Hiippavuori.

On Monday at lunch time at eleven o'clock in Red's restaurant world, it's still quiet. Customers arrive steadily, but there are no queues yet.

When the clock ticks towards twelve, more lunchers are found there. Many people seem to head straight to the counter of a certain restaurant without hesitation.

From Espoo Arttu Pietikäinen and from Porvoo Hannes Hyttinen have arranged a work meeting at the Malai Indian cuisine restaurant.

“Now we maybe went after Indian food”, says Hyttinen about the thoughts behind the choice of a lunch spot.

After Red's opening, the shopping center was criticized for being a maze. Arttu Pietikäinen (right) also noticed this. “I wandered around those corridors a bit to find the right place.” He had Hannes Hyttinen as his lunch companion.

Hyttinen has an office nearby, and he usually goes to the shopping center for lunch a couple of times a week. For him, Food Port works just for lunch.

“Other lunch places near me are perhaps a bit more boring. There are options here, and you can also find à la carte and a little more than the basic workplace canteens.”

“Of course I wouldn't come in the evening,” he adds.

Pietikäinen and Hyttinen think that simplicity is emphasized at lunch. You need to get food quickly and reliably, so a shopping center is a good solution for that.

In the evening, they would rather choose a restaurant with a brick and mortar and according to a longer formula.

“We were just talking that maybe sitting in that corridor would not be as atmospheric as somewhere else,” says Pietikäinen, referring to the customer areas of the open restaurant world.

In general, shopping centers remind him of a slightly cramped atmosphere and bright lighting.

“In fact, the lighting here is really nice,” he says.

The same people from Helsinki think so Merika Vanninen and Inka Lehtola At the table of the eat poke restaurant. Lehtola was nearby for a job interview, so Redi was chosen as the meeting place during the day off.

They were satisfied with the lunch. It was quick to get there.

Friends Inka Lehtola (left) and Merika Vanninen chose poke bowl portions for lunch.

In the evening, however, they would also choose a place to eat from traditional restaurants.

“I don't eat out very often, so I want there to be no extra fuss,” says Lehtola.

However, Vanninen, who lives in the area, sees Red's services and restaurants as particularly important for the residents of the neighborhood and passers-by.

“Redi is a good thing for Kalasatama.”

HS has previously reported that the number of visitors to shopping center Red have clearly grown during the last two years. Last year, Red's total number of visitors increased by 13 percent.

The opening of Restaurant World has increased the number of visitors by about two to three percent.

The management of the shopping center believes that the numbers will grow even more when the Kalasatama area expands.

“Yes, it still has a lot of potential. We are very much waiting for the tower blocks to be completed on top of it, and then we will get more residents again,” says CBRE's Hiippavuori.

The people of Helsinki Kelli Pöntinen and Tatu Svahn postpone food for one-year-olds Jasper's and Paul's into the mouth.

Both Pöntinen and Svahn are on parental leave and say they are big spenders in shopping centers.

“We go to that playroom a couple of times a week, and at the same time we come to eat,” says Svahn, who ordered a burger from the Pretty boy wingery restaurant.

See also South Korea's military: North Korea fires cruise missiles again Tatu Svahn was on the move with Kelli Pöntinen. Svahn's child Paulus and Pöntinen's child Jasper were also present.

Both of them appreciate that everything they need can be found in the same place when moving with their child.

“Thoughts have changed a little with family life with children. Before that, I was looking for some smoky dome, but not anymore. Maybe routines are more important now: knowing where the child seat is and where you can get to with the stroller,” says Svahn.

Both Pöntinen and Svahn see themselves in shopping centers in the future as well, when the children grow up. You don't want to give up ease.

“Perhaps there will come a time when the smoky Kuppila are interesting again,” Pöntinen laughs.

Vesa Korhonen from Jyväskylä has been working in Kalasatama for weeks. For him, the most important thing is to fill his stomach at lunch.

In April-May two new restaurants are planned to open in the shopping center Redin Food gate.

According to the original plans, around ten restaurants were to be opened. You can't quite get to that.

“Inflation is now testing both consumers and restaurateurs. We ended up opening two restaurants now and opening more when we get them,” says Hiippavuori.

HS has previously reported how numerous restaurants have had to close their doors in the capital region in recent years. In particular, the rise in the prices of raw materials has hit the restaurant industry, which was already in trouble, in the wake of the corona pandemic.

It remains to be seen how the equation will be solved in Red.