HS in Kalajoki | Nine years ago, Anne Penttilä faced a disaster – Now it’s the daughters’ turn to take responsibility for the family estate worth millions of euros

The average age of farmers is steadily increasing. Young producers long for appreciation of primary production, which would also be reflected in farmer prices.

Can we introduce Soraya?

Soraya is suitably firm and bright, its color remains beautiful throughout the winter. It goes well with salmon soup, you know Anne Penttiläthe oldest shareholder of Penttilä Perunatila.

“Lastly yesterday I made Soraya soup,” he says.

Soraya is one of about fifteen potato varieties that are grown at the Penttilä Potato Farm. Anne Penttilä lifts an individual potato from a 1,500 kilo box and examines it Pearl and Elle Penttilän with. It looks good, mother and daughters say together.

At the Penttilä Potato Farm in Kalajoki, about five million kilos of potatoes are grown per year. Summer potatoes are not cultivated here, they are popularly left to farmers further south. The advantage of the north, on the other hand, is a long and bright growing season, thanks to which the potato harvest is high-quality and usually abundant.

Helmi Penttilä and Ari Pahkala in the potato field. Food potatoes are currently cultivated in an area of ​​about 120 hectares, and in addition grass and grain in an area of ​​about 70 hectares.

The farm has been under the care of Penttilö for decades. The joint stock company still carries the father of the family Antero Penttilän name, although time left him in 2014. From Helmi Penttilä’s words, it is said that the father’s work ethic and way of looking after the space have also been passed down to the daughters.

“All along, we’ve had the attitude that we will continue this business after my father’s death,” he says.

Now the company’s owners are, in addition to Anne’s mother, the 30-year-old twins Helmi and Paraikaa, who are on maternity leave Cloudberry (now Karlela), 21-year-old Kalle and 19-year-old Elle, who is in her last year of high school. The death of the family’s father was a hard place both mentally and financially for the whole family. In addition to the potato farm, Anne was left with four children, two of whom were minors. Helmi Penttilä recalls that the last nine years have largely been spent in recovery.

“I said at mine and Hilla’s thirtieth birthday that I don’t even have decent memories of those years. Now I feel like life can go on again after everything.”

Penttilän twins are a rarity in today’s farming as they plan to continue on their family farm after their mother retires. The official retirement age is still four years away, but Anne Penttilä considers it important to pass the baton on to the next generation in time. If he is in good shape, he could of course participate in the farm’s work even in retirement, if possible. Early retirement would reduce the pension significantly.

“A lot has changed since I entered the industry in 1985: there has been a really long digital leap, where the computer science courses taken in the 90s do not help much. This has become a tough game and business.”

Anne Penttilä was left alone with her four children when her husband Antero died suddenly. The continuation of holding the farm was clear to everyone, and not a single order was left unsupplied despite the situation. The newly made investments also kept the family working.

Despite major changes in agriculture, few retire at retirement age. The proportion of farmers over the age of 65 has grown so much during the 21st century that, according to Statistics Finland, almost one in five practitioners in the field belonged to that age group in 2021. In 2021, only seven percent of all farmers were under the age of 35.

Research director of Pellervo’s economic research Sari Forsman-Hugg believes that there are many reasons for the slow pace of generational change.

“The profitability of agriculture has been weak throughout the 21st century, and rising costs due to inflation add to the pressure. Incentives to give up the activity in time would also be needed more so that the next generation can take over the farm in time.”

The number of premises has decreased and production is concentrated in even larger units. Forsman-Hugg points out that although agriculture is typically a family business, the industry also employs labor outside the farming family. Entrepreneurial thinking could be more strongly present in agriculture.

“Economic skills are needed, and thinking should be directed more and more from kilograms and liters to euros. Anticipation and risk management also belong to agricultural companies, and this is also a question of security of supply: who will produce the food if there are no young successors?”

Family status continuing can also feel like an obligation. Helmi Penttilä recognizes the conscientiousness in herself that has influenced the subselection. After high school and the army, he went to study agriculture in Oulu, but soon returned to his hometown and completed his degree in multidisciplinary studies. A year in the city was good and made me sure that my own place is in Kalajoki on the home farm.

Helmi is currently studying trade economics alongside her work. Housemate Ari Pahkala is responsible for production and financial planning at the potato farm, among other things. Pahkala considers the company’s financial situation to be stable, but it is difficult to seek growth in the current market situation.

“The producer price of potatoes has not developed as it should and in relation to the increase in production costs. An additional cent per kilo would mean 50,000 euros in additional income.”

Ari Pahkala observes the operation of the sorting machine. Optical sorting eliminates those individuals that are not suitable for packaging in the retail store.

Part of the reason for the price development is overproduction, and some of the potatoes should be sold abroad. Potatoes from Penttilä Perunatila are exported to other EU countries and Norway. According to Pahkala, the Poles pay 30 cents per kilo, while the price of a kilo in Finland is around 19 cents. Freight costs 7–9 cents per kilo, and the trading company Luonosta Finland another 1–1.5 cents, but even after that the export is still worth it.

“When there is a shortage of potatoes in Central Europe, we are ready to pay for a Finnish product. Climate change can even contribute to development in such a way that our conditions remain good when they deteriorate elsewhere,” Pahkala estimates.

The domestic market, on the other hand, is tight. The competition is fierce and it is difficult to seek growth. Helmi Penttilä believes that by strengthening the brand, one could stand out in the market. The story of the farm and showing the personality of the young farmers on, for example, social channels can help with that.

Although potatoes have been cultivated in Finland for three hundred years, their golden age only came much later. According to the Finnish Natural Resources Agency, the all-time potato harvest was harvested in 1948, when production was almost 2,000 million kilograms. Today, about a third of that amount of potatoes is produced in Finland.

For the post-war generation, the potato was the basis of the diet, whose popularity waned only after competing products entered the market. Pasta, rice, quinoa and other side dishes have taken away space from potatoes on Finns’ plates, and the annual consumption is currently only around 40 kilos per person. This includes potato preparations and potatoes used by the food industry.

The Penttilä Potato Farm leaves unprocessed food potatoes, which are sorted and packed in our own production facilities. In addition, potatoes are cultivated as contract production for the domestic potato industry, for example Raaheen Pohjolan Peruna, from where they end up on the consumer’s table as French fries and other potato products.

In the packing house, sorting takes place first with the help of an optical device and then with manual inspection. Potatoes unfit for sale as such end up at the processing plant as potato flakes, among other things. Automation was an expensive change, but it paid off. Now fewer hands are needed in the hall, and the pace of production is even better. Work is usually done on weekdays and during the day, during the season in autumn also on Saturdays.

“We are helped by Ukrainian seasonal workers, who usually work for 6–7 weeks at a time,” says Helmi Penttilä.

Janika Pitk is a permanent employee of Penttilä Perunatila. Potato bags of the S group’s Kotimaista brand on the packing shift.

A family business the turnover is in the order of a couple of million in the joint-stock company and, in addition, about a million euros on the farm. Difficult times have been overcome by being precise not only with expenses, but also with goods. In Penttilts’ speeches, maintenance of work machines and other equipment is repeated so that they last a long time.

“The equipment is rarely renewed because the machines are expensive. For example, the prices of tractors have risen by 20,000–30,000 euros during the corona virus. You don’t really get support for basic work machines, but you can for investments in the packaging plant and solar panels,” Pahkala lists.

In Pahkala’s opinion, it is not worth buying a lot with a loan when interest rates can rise quickly. So it would be good to have enough money in the cash register so that your night’s sleep is not affected.

Anne Penttilä remembers how terrible the ballast debt was after her husband’s death. On the other hand, the work pressure has forced me to move and helped me get over the sadness. He says that he is used to a life that is modest but good.

A bit like a Finnish potato.