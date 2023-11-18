HS in Joutseno | “We haven’t experienced this kind of kindness in years” – An asylum seeker who reached Finland praises the reception center

An asylum seeker who arrived in Finland with his family from Syria refused reception money. “I came here to work,” he says.

The swan a biting wind blows in the yard of the reception center. Residents arrive at the smoking area in the yard at a steady pace, but few stay longer in the cold.

When the clock strikes four, the evening meal begins. Soon, people start pouring towards the canteen.

A young man from Syria stops to exchange words with us.

“All Finns have been friendly and we are taken care of. We didn’t get any help on the Russian side, but here everyone has treated us well. We haven’t experienced this kind of kindness in years,” he says.

He says that he arrived in Joutseno with his family last week. He praises the fact that the family can be in the reception center together.

HS does not publish the names of the asylum seekers it interviews for their own safety. They hoped to be photographed unrecognizably.

To Finland in mid-November, more and more third-country nationals from Russia began to arrive. They arrived on brand new bicycles.

The night before Saturday, Finland closed the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa and Imatra border crossing points in the area of ​​the South-Eastern Finland border guard and the Niirala border crossing in the North Karelia border guard area for three months.

When the Syrian man hears the news, his expression turns serious.

“Very sad,” he says. “The opening of the border was a new hope for people.”

There is a lot of information about the border between Finland and Russia on social media. The Syrian man also says that he got his information from the internet, mostly from international news sites.

HS told on Thursday About Arabic-language videos spreading on Tiktok, which share information about the situation on the border between Finland and Russia.

“Russia opened Finland’s eastern border to immigration. Everyone should tell their friends that this route is worth trying. Be ready,” says one of the videos.

The Syrian man says that the stories of crossing the border have spread quickly on the Internet, so the word spreads quickly.

Man says that he has been dreaming of Finland for a long time, because education is valued here. The man says that he has two university degrees and plans to start looking for a job in Finland as soon as he can. He says that he is not going to accept the reception money offered by the Finnish government to asylum seekers.

“I refused the money. I came here to work.”

Finland also attracted the cold weather, snow and nature.

The man is unable to tell about his journey from Syria to Russia. He is also tight-lipped about what happened in Russia.

The family crossed the border in Vaalimaa. Its man says that on the Russian side it took about 30 hours at various checkpoints. From one point of the journey to another they walked. Near the Finnish border, the man and his other family members bought the bikes for $250.

HS before interviewed according to asylum seekers, bicycles are sold in Russia for $100-$400 to those who want to cross the border. of HS on Friday The video published by

Second The asylum seeker interviewed by HS in Joutseno says that he received help at the border.

About 40 days ago, the man who arrived from China arrived at the Vaalimaa border crossing point via St. Petersburg and Vyborg.

“I took a taxi to the border crossing point. [Ensimmäisellä tarkastuspisteellä] The Russian authorities asked where I was going. They looked at my visa and escorted me to a taxi that drove me to Finland.”

The partial closing of the borders shocks the man. He wonders how this is legally possible.

The swan the reception center has become crowded during the past week, and the Chinese man does not like it. The turnover is also high.

Joutseno’s reception center is a so-called transit center, meaning it is intended for short-term accommodation. Those who lived in the center longer were moved

on Wednesday

on the other hand, also because the center was prepared for an increase in the number of new asylum seekers coming across the border.

“I haven’t made friends with anyone, and I don’t even want to. Everyone here is noisy, playing on their phone or computer. I would miss a library and peace here.”

In addition, he misses active church attendance. You can get to Lappeenranta from the reception center only three times a week.

“These things make me sad.”