HS in Joensuu | Entire apartment buildings were left unfinished in the “fantastic” value range – Home buyers may lose their money

Joensuu’s Kesälahten Rakennus was declared bankrupt in the fall. What makes the bankruptcy special is that the company was left with two apartment buildings in a central location.

Joensuu On the banks of the broken Pielisjoki, pedestrians walk steadily, and bicycles whiz by.

The Joenvarre area, especially the former Penttilä sawmill area, has been developed over the past decade. Among other things, a light traffic bridge has been opened there and several houses have been built. A moment ago, a recreation square was completed there.

Even now there is work land in the area. However, the environment is broken by two unfinished apartment buildings, in whose yard no one is working.

Plastic slats flutter in the wind, while brick block frames stand abandoned in place.

According to the station drawing, a seating area should be completed at this point. Now it’s trashy and unfinished.

In the year The Joensuu construction company Kesälahten Rakennus, founded in 1975, was declared bankrupt at the beginning of September. Be the first to report on it Karelian.

Other construction companies have also collapsed in the fall due to the difficult economic situation. However, what makes this bankruptcy special is that the company left two items unfinished. It is not yet known what the fate of the buildings will be.

The purpose of the Kesälahti Building was to build three apartment buildings on the outskirts of the city center on the banks of Pielisjoki in Penttilä: Asunto oy Penttilä Mundus, Firmus and Sanus. Only Sanus, the one closest to the river, managed to be completed before bankruptcy.

The unfinished buildings are almost finished. All three are built in a meandering line formation, where one wall is shared with the neighboring house.

Administrator of the bankruptcy estate Heikki Vesa says by email that the company’s total debts are more than 10 million euros according to the current information. However, the final amount of the debts will only be confirmed later.

The finished house is four stories, and the house attached to its side was supposed to be five stories. The outer walls of the buildings are massive brick blocks, and the walls of the finished house are plastered.

Situation is difficult and burdensome for those who have already bought an apartment, says Vesa. It is possible that buyers will lose their money. They may have the right to receive compensation from the collateral, but according to Vesa, the bankruptcy estate does not take a position on the matter at this stage.

There are 22 apartments in the unfinished Mundus, five of which had been sold when the bankruptcy started. Firmus has 19 apartments, none of which had yet been sold.

According to Vesa, all the stores have been closed after the bankruptcy started.

Another possibility would be to look for a new builder. According to Vesa, parties potentially interested in the sites have already been approached. However, the current situation of the housing market and construction makes it difficult to find a new builder.

Next, in bankruptcy, a list of estates and a statement of debtors are drawn up, which describe the company’s financial position at the time of bankruptcy and provide information about the company’s operations. After that, a creditors’ meeting is organized and the supervision procedure is started.

Kari Koponen from Joensuu, who was on a day walk, has drawn attention to two unfinished buildings. He thinks the place is “fantastic”.

Henna Heinonen just started her economics studies in Joensuu. He lives in Penttilä, but not near unfinished buildings. Heinonen has followed the news about the buildings. “Of course, it’s a bit sad that there is this construction site along a beautiful river.”

Town’s the unfinished buildings on the parade ground annoy the people of Joensuu. It is evident from the words of the people contacted by HS about the proximity of the five buildings.

Was on a day walk Kari Koponen however, he can’t bear to be sad, because he believes that there will still be a builder for the houses.

One, on the other hand, says that he “was at a loss” that he didn’t buy an apartment in one of the three buildings either. In the end, he and his wife ended up buying a semi-detached house in a neighboring municipality. He considers that a stroke of luck.

Walking by the river Laura Raitomäki unfinished buildings affect comfort.

“It’s a ghost village when it’s left unfinished,” he says.

He hopes that a continuation of the buildings would be found.

“Of course, it’s sad now when construction is left unfinished,” Laura Raitomäki says in the middle of a walk. He lives in Joensuu in another district along the Pielisjoki River. See also Companies | These are the seven worst mistakes that Finnish companies have made in recent years. "Management is paid for the fact that they have to be able to do better."

The car park is located under unfinished buildings. It is also unfinished in its condition.

Sanus the name board in the stairwell is full of surnames.

The parking garage is located under unfinished buildings, and is also unfinished. One wall is missing the top two rows of bricks. The entire hall is just concrete, and the piles of rubble are bordered by metal fences.

There are a few cars in the hall though. Parking spaces can also be purchased by those who do not own an apartment in one of the three buildings.

The completed Sanus laundry room is really spacious.

Carita Rummukainen, who lives in the finished building, keeps her car in the hall. He will move to another place at the end of November. One reason is that the area is built too densely for his taste. “There is a bit of a feeling that there is not much privacy protection. If I keep the windows open, I can see the workers.”

In the same a resident of Sanus walks towards his car in the hall Carita Drummer. He says he lived in the house for a year and a half in a rented apartment.

He has followed the situation of the neighboring houses a bit, and it’s sad to hear his words too.

“Our windows mainly show the construction site,” he says.

“It’s not pretty. We also see the river, but more we see what is in progress.”

Another practical pity is that an outdoor sauna also had to be completed in the yard, which is not there now. It could have been used by all the residents of the three houses.

Later, another resident of Sanus meets you in the stairwell, Devin Thomas. He doesn’t mind the construction site next to him. He says that he lives in a rented apartment and that he is satisfied with his apartment. Thomas’ apartment also has a view of the river.

According to Anni Räsänen, who lives in the neighboring house, the unfinished construction site is not pretty to look at. He carries his dog Nino under his arm. “The window of my room also faces this way and [työmaa] spoils quite a lot of scenery. However, the river is quite nice there.” It also saddens him if the buildings are not finished and the materials used for them go to waste. See also Three researchers locked in cave - men free again after hours

“It’s not nice to have plastics flapping in the wind and garbage flying,” says Juha Voutilanen, who lives next door. Otherwise, he is satisfied with the Penttilä area. In the background, his running buddy Hupi is frolicking.

Blank the construction site is really not a pretty sight. The window openings are covered with broken styrox sheets and black tarpaulins and garbage cans are lying in the yard.

An anonymous person dressed in work clothes stops by the construction site. It would be difficult for him as a possible new builder to continue the work that another has already started.

“And he would take on terrible responsibilities. That’s why it’s not easy to find a successor.”

He adds that there would be no harm in protecting the construction site against the winter.

The fate of the construction site also worries the neighbor Juha Voutilaista, who goes for a run with the Hupi dog. He also says that he previously considered buying an apartment in Kesälahti Rakenkus.

“It would be a shame if I had stumbled into that,” he says now.

He hopes that some solution would be found and the houses would be built.

“Is it of such high quality anymore if it has been cold and snow and water has fallen on it”, he thinks about the condition of the construction site.

Read more: Another construction company turned upside down: Kesälahten Rakennus was declared bankrupt

Read more: More than 15,000 investors’ money at risk – This is how Lehto drifted from a stock market rocket to a company in crisis

Read more: Another new sign from the bottom of the construction industry: The number of outstanding loans increased

Read more: Open real estate money takes the construction industry into crisis time and time again.

Read more: The Rakennusliitto accuses the authorities of fueling unemployment: “Are builders not interested in unemployment?”