HS in Jätkäsaari | The knifeman who broke into the apartment at night shocks the locals – Residents also tell about other balcony break-ins

An unknown man broke into an apartment in Jätkäsaari through the balcony in the middle of the night. Locals are shocked by the incident. Residents say that various burglaries have happened in the past.

In Jätkäsaari the act of violence that happened on the night between Friday and Saturday is shocked locals.

The man suspected of the act broke into the apartment of a 26-year-old woman living at street level on Livoronkatu through the balcony and assaulted and raped her using a knife. The man was unknown to the woman.

The police are investigating the act as aggravated rape and aggravated breach of domestic peace. So far, the police have not caught up with the suspect.

Evening News reported on Monday that possibly the same perpetrator has attacked two people in Jätkäsaari on the night between Friday and Saturday 18.-19. August. The victims say that they may have recognized the suspect from news coverage of the new case.

Polina Stepanova (left) and Maria Loginova have lived in Jätkäsaari since 2019. The women think the area is a good place to live. See also New details on the acts of violence in Nottingham – police cooperate with anti-terrorist unit

In Jätkäsaari are living Polina Stepanova and Maria Loginova read about the case on Facebook’s Jätkäsaari-liike group over the weekend.

“It feels scary. I started thinking about whether I should get a home security system,” says Loginova.

Even before the event, the women have been shocked by the burglaries and acts of violence that have occurred in the area in recent years. Loginova recalls The stabbing that happened on Crusellinsilla in 2021 mixed the armed robbery of the R kiosk in 2019.

And breaking into apartments is not unusual in Jätkäsaari, according to Stepanova.

“The apartments in our building have also been entered through the balconies and the storage rooms and the laundry room have been broken into,” says Stepanova, who lives on Rionkatu.

HS is made news for example, in 2015, from a case where an apartment located on Rionkatu was entered through the balcony. The men were caught in the act.

Local newspaper Jätkäsaari-Ruoholahti wrote about the increased crimes in the area in March 2021. At that time, the police became aware of a thousand criminal cases a year. About half of the crimes were property crimes, such as bike thefts, shoplifting or car break-ins. However, according to the newspaper, the area does not differ in terms of crime statistics from other districts of Helsinki, but the increase in the number was related to the increase in the population of Jätkäsaari.

However, moving out of the area has not occurred to the women.

“I love Jätkäsaari. This is a good place to live,” says Stepanova.

According to Saku Tihveräinen, the incident is terrible, but not related to Jätkäsaari. “This can happen anywhere.”

In Jätkäsaari temporarily living with his family Saku Tihveräinen says the incident took him by surprise.

“Truly a terrible king,” says Tihveräinen.

Tihveräinen, who lives permanently in Punavuori, says that they have had a very good time in Jätkäsaari for four months. The incident has not changed the perception of the area.

“This kind of thing can happen anywhere, in Finland or abroad. The incident does not diminish my faith in Jätkäsaari.”

A year lived in the area Leni Koskinen says that living at street level could cause a feeling of insecurity after the incident.

“The current discussion about youth violence causes some fear,” says Koskinen.

He has also heard about previous burglaries in the area.

“However, they probably don’t happen more than elsewhere.”

Koskinen does not believe that the case will affect his or his family’s everyday life in any way.

“This does not limit our lives. In the evenings, we go outside with the whole family anyway, because the children are still so small,” says the mother of two small children.