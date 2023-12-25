HS in Ivalo | HS visited the kapaka, where a Belarusian has never been out – This is how Finland's darkest Kolkka celebrates

For dark wood There is a queue at the bar counter on Saturday from around ten in the evening in Hotelli Ivalo's restaurant. Waiter Anu Old House pours beer from the tap into pints and mixes a few Belarusians. The line is dispersing.

Vanhatalo has worked at the Hotel Ivalo in Inari's municipal center, Ivalo, for about a year. From December to March, mainly tourist groups stay at the hotel. This has been the case for the past twenty years, Vanhatalo knows.

Vanhatalo apologizes for his hoarse voice. During the evening, he has had to speak louder than usual so that the customers could hear him over the music of the dance band.

“Next to move, the lights just blink, I asked you to dance, sua beibe”, played the dance band's hit version of Stig's song Roy Orbison, to which people dance in pairs.

An older gentleman gracefully spins his partner around on the dance floor. The woman's long hair is crazy.

The one next to you tries the same and surprises his dance partner. The two's legs get into a knot and the dance slows down. After a few clumsy steps, the dance continues at a brisk pace again.

On the last weekend of November, the Hotel Ivalo's restaurant saw revelers. The Christmas season had begun.

Hotel Ivalo is usually full of tourists from France, locals say. However, on the last weekend of November, the tourist season has not yet properly started.

Now, at the beginning of the Christmas season, the hotel's restaurant has been taken over by Ivalo residents and revelers of all ages living in the surrounding areas. There are tables inside and outside the ballroom where you can hear raucous laughter and loud talk. Someone remembers the old days, someone tells about something from today.

Friends from Ivalo Kaija Kaarret and Tarja Uutela have come to dance and watch the dance group. When a pleasant song plays, they quickly rush to the dance floor and return to their table companions when it ends.

During the Christmas season, dances are organized every now and then in the hotel's restaurant, says Kaarret. He thinks that there could be more events. There are more frequent Christmas parties at Ivalon Hotel Kultahipu, which has a nightclub on the ground floor.

Ivalo has a long tradition of dancing, and in past decades dances were organized in the restaurant every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. There is also an active dance club in Ivalo, the members of which are also present tonight.

“Sometimes it's sad that it's not anymore. It would be nice to go out and dance more.”

Pasi Härkönen (left), Mauri Rautiainen, Tarja Uutela and Kaija Kaarret came to enjoy Hotelli Ivalo.

Everyone however, the dance floor is not attracted.

A group of five men are sitting at a table on the edge of the ballroom, who originally arrived there to enjoy the Christmas food offered earlier in the evening. By the end of the evening, one if the other drink has dwindled. The table is full of half-empty glasses.

According to their own words, they are good at dancing, but otherwise their dancing skills pale next to the revelers who indulge in standard dances tonight.

As something more important than dancing skills, they highlight the fact that Lapps do not hesitate to ask even strangers to dance – neither men nor women. It might be different in Southern Finland, thinks someone who has also lived in the south Keijo Kauppinen. Miika Kauppinen agrees with his brother.

“The couples here changed at the same pace as the songs. I think we are a bit more relaxed here than in the south. For example, there are so many people in Helsinki. Here, on the other hand, everyone knows each other,” says Miika Kauppinen.

It is usual that in a small town everyone knows each other but also each other's affairs. This is also the case in Ivalo. Just asking for a dance can lead to gossip, which quickly gets going, he says Joni Niva.

“Then it's married to the one you go dancing with.”

“Or at least a story,” he adds Janne Pohjonen.

Events in Ivalo decreased during the corona period and the spending has not returned to what it was before, says Juha Kauppinen. In front, the brothers Miika (left), Juha and Keijo Kauppinen. Behind Janne Pohjonen (left) and Joni Niva.

Entourage says that he rarely visits Hotel Ivalo. According to them, it is common to go from Ivalo to Saariselä, which is about 30 kilometers away, for an evening out. You travel there by taxi, and the taxi costs can be huge on the round trip.

“That's why we have reindeer, which we sell, so that we can pay the taxis,” he says Miika Kauppinen twinkle in the corner of the eye.

To tell the truth, the nightlife in Ivalo needs some kind of stimulus, says Joni Niva. Everyone in the party agrees with this opinion. Janne Pohjos, who moved from Ivalo to Sodankylä, feels that everything is either in Inari or Saariselkä.

“Nothing will ever come to Ivalo.”

From the end of the evening the restaurant is constantly filled with drunken customers of different ages. Christmas lights bring the feeling of Christmas and warmth to the restaurant. Performed tonight Jukka Koivumaa & Palava has stopped performing and now they play Christmas carols, among other things.

Several of those who performed in the evening have stayed in the restaurant after the gig. Their group is sitting by the fireplace, near the bar counter. Some of them have returned from the counter a while ago with kossurussian drinks.

Jari Penttinen (left), Annika Pasanen, Markku Pyykkönen, Mika Vähärautio and Marjo Penttinen had also arrived at Hotel Ivalo. Pyykkönen and Vähärautio play in the band Palava.

Atmosphere on the dance floor rose to the ceiling especially when, for example, the cover band performed Juha Tapion and Tuure Kilpeläinen songs, says artist Jukka Koivumaa who lives in Ivalo. “Of course everyone recognized them.”

In Ivalo, people go to dances with him on Saturday night so that they can take a breather from their everyday life.

“Some are also looking for their own life partner. Love.”

According to him, appearance is also one thing that makes people go out.

“Going out is such a spiritual hole. It brings light to life when you go out to party on Saturday night. Unfortunately, many people stay at home because of the disaster.”

According to Koivumaa, Ivalo has also quieted down in recent years in terms of events. However, he is satisfied that more live music events will be organized there again.

“Nowadays, we go very delicately with just background music. It's good that it's being organized again.”