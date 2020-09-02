HS in Italy It is raining in Italy, but is it unfair to Finnish companies? In Piedmont, it becomes clear that the interest of the Italian company may also be the interest of Seinäjoki

The Finnish business community can also benefit from emergency funding flowing to Italy and other EU member states if the competition is fair and transparent.

Turin

“This the machine can be used every day of the week and at all hours of the day. Downtime breaks are not required, ”says the CEO Ezio Basso.

He will present the product of the listed company Prima Industrie at its headquarters on the outskirts of Turin. The door opens, after which the metal plate presses inside the machine and soon comes out full of precise cuts.

Other rational machines dragged into the hall also cut and fold a wide variety of plates. Here, the machines are only visible, but in actual use they are found in factories manufacturing cars and electronic equipment around the world, for example.

It is precisely such machines that are investment commodities whose demand is strongly reflected in the lower and upper reaches of the economy. Now that there is a downturn, it is more difficult to get machines that cost hundreds of thousands of euros to sell.

Founded in 1979, the Prima Industrie Group has production units in Finland, Italy, the United States and China. Picture of a showroom on the outskirts of Turin.­

Similar machines are also manufactured in Finland. Finland is a country of machine shops and the metal industry is by far Finland’s most important export sector.

One of Finland’s many machine shops is Finn-Power in Seinäjoki. It is also owned by the Italian Prima Industrie.

Managing director According to Basso, April in particular was difficult for the group. Overall, new orders have shrunk by about a quarter as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, he says.

The company’s production facility in Italy was almost completely shut down for five weeks in the spring. Employees have been on layoffs, and the outlook for the fall is colored by uncertainty.

“The investment goods market was already suffering last year. Our goal now is to get back to the level of 2017-2018 within three years. ”

According to Basso, listed companies such as Prima Industrie will be helped by Italian state aid programs and EU emergency funding agreed at the end of July. The company’s operations have been facilitated in particular by the Italian temporary lay-off mechanism.

“Of course, all businesses benefit from this type of action.”

But do the subsidies jeopardize fair competition?

This concern has emerged in Finland. In the summer, the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) said he was afraidthat the control of business aid is being relaxed, perhaps even permanently, under the guise of an interest rate crisis.

As a result, there could be a distortion of competition, which would create difficulties for Finnish companies.

“Finland is a small country. We will be the first to run out of chips if we run into state aid competition, ”said EK’s Director of EU and Trade Policy Petri Vuorio in June.

The Commission ensures that Member States do not grant aid to a company that puts it at an advantage over its competitors in other EU countries. As a result of the pandemic, the European Commission relaxed its support rules.

The Commission regularly publishes the exceptional aid decisions it adopts. At the end of July, for example, an Italian EUR 6 billion support program for small and medium-sized enterprises and a EUR 300 million program for internationally operating Italian companies were announced.

The list can be found also, for example, the state guarantee of EUR 600 million given by Finland to Finnair and the state’s participation in Finnair’s share issue with EUR 286 million.

According to May data, the most generous state aid was provided by Germany, which accounted for about half of all exceptional aid approved by the Commission to date. After Germany, France and Italy had the most support. Subsidies include direct grants, loans and guarantees.

Vuorio estimates that the ratio of subsidies is still the same. Large member states have more money to grant subsidies, and Germany and France, for example, are ready to make the relaxation permanent, Vuorio says.

The amount of various subsidies will increase further if and when the billions in the EU’s emergency funding package are mobilized.

July At the end of 2007, EU leaders agreed on € 750 billion in emergency funding, with Italy becoming the biggest beneficiary.

In Finland, critics of emergency funding have argued, among other things, that funding may further distort competition. Why should Finland participate in supporting Italian industry when its own industry is also suffering for example, Basic Finns asked.

What if Italy wins a cruise ship order in Finland, for example, because the Italian state is more generous in supporting its shipyard and a significant amount of EU aid is coming to the country? Do state-owned machine shops gain an advantage over Finns thanks to state aid?

In Turin, the issue is viewed from a different perspective: it is impossible to contrast the Italian economy with that of other EU countries.

The reason is that they are interconnected in so many ways. One of the connections extends to the plains of Seinäjoki, where the Finn-Power plant owned by the Prima Industrie Group is located. Previously, the factory was located in Kauhava. The Seinäjoki plant was opened last year and was said to employ more than 400 people at the time.

If the Italian engineering group does not rise from the plight caused by the virus, the consequences may be felt as far as Seinäjoki.

If there is a fateful connection between Seinäjoki and Turin, there will be an even closer connection between Italy and Germany. Germany is the engine of all European industry and Italy’s main trading partner. This connection is emphasized by the director of the Unione Industriale in Turin, representing the local business community. Giorgio Marsiaj.

He highlights what the director of the German automotive industry association VDA Hildegard Müller has said: Germany would not do without Italian parts.

“Our economy is fully integrated with the European economy and the world economy.”

Giorgio Marsiaj, director of the Turin branch of Unione Industriale, which represents employers, emphasizes that the region’s business community is linked to the rest of Europe.­

Italy is one of the most important industrialized countries in Europe. The Piedmont region, where Turin is located, is considered to be the birthplace and concentration of Italian industrial production. The Fiat brand was founded in Turin in 1899.

Today, Piedmont has several companies working in the automotive, aircraft and engineering industries, Marsiaj says. He glows the region as a booming place for Italian innovation.

Here and in neighboring Lombardy, the coronavirus epidemic was very severe in the spring. It forced a large number of companies to close their production facilities and business premises completely. Therefore, according to Marsiaj, the subsidies are justified and necessary.

Marsiaj does not consider that Italian companies have a special advantage in competing for state aid. In France, for example, the car industry alone has been supported by an EUR 8 billion support package. There is no similar targeted support in Italy, he notes.

Member States State aid to companies itself is significantly higher than the EU emergency funding agreed at the end of July.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, exceptional aid totaled almost EUR 2 trillion in May, compared with EUR 750 billion in emergency funding.

The main focus of emergency funding is on public investment. According to EK Vuorio, the Finnish business community can also indirectly benefit from emergency funding that ends up in Italy or any EU country. In practice, this would be the case thanks to open tenders.

“However, the criteria are quite loose, so the concern is how the allocation of funds is controlled so that such distortions of competition do not arise, for example, between shipyards,” says Vuorio.

“From the point of view of Finnish companies, the most important issues are that funding adheres to state aid rules and that public procurement processes are transparent so that the best players have a chance to succeed.”

According to Vuorio, Finnish companies are strong, especially in digital and emission-free technology solutions. It is planned that 30% of emergency funding will be allocated to projects that contribute to the achievement of climate goals.

Italy, like other beneficiary Member States, must first make proposals on how the funds will be used. According to Vuorio, the preliminary national proposals will be presented in October. The plans are assessed by the Commission and then approved by the Council by qualified majority.

Managing director Ezio Basso looks forward to autumn with a tense atmosphere. If a new wave of coronavirus infections emerges and society shuts down again, recovery will certainly become increasingly difficult, Basso notes.

However, the summer months have already been clearly better in the late spring. This is also reflected in the Purchasing Managers’ Index of Italian industrial production, which forecasts the state of the economy and reached its highest level in July since June 2018.

Bass is one of those leaders who talks about the “new normal” and not a return to the former. One permanent change caused by the pandemic, according to Basso, is that people from production facilities will no longer be sent to install machines as before. Now that traveling between countries and especially continents is risky, the company has begun to use local labor to install the machines.

According to Ezio Basso, CEO of Prima Industrie, after the corona pandemic, a “new normal” is promised and not a return to pre-pandemic practices.­

According to Basso, attention to state aid competition is appropriate. Naturally, his group also has competitors in other countries inside Europe and outside the continent.

According to Basso, when talking about state aid competition, it must not be forgotten that the bureaucracy of the countries is very different. He gives an example.

“We applied for a loan and grant in the U.S. on Thursday and got the money in our account on Tuesday next week. That would not be possible in Italy. “

Prima Industrie also has a production facility in the United States. It has benefited from the largest support package in the country’s history, approved at the end of March.

It is still unclear what direct impact the emergency funding will have on Italian industry or how much money would be directed to this sector. According to Basso, the key issue is the timing, ie when EU emergency funding would be available. The same is said by Giorgio Marsiaj, director of the Unione Industriale in Turin.

“We are concerned about how and when this money will be made available to companies so that they can bring about a change of direction,” he says.

“Sometimes politicians don’t understand what companies need to succeed in the global marketplace. Timing is important. If some get ahead, they will succeed. ”

EU emergency funding is expected to be available from next spring and summer. The first emergency projects for the business community would therefore be launched by the end of next year, according to preliminary timetables.

The organization, led by Marsiaj, is part of Confindustria, an umbrella organization representing Italian industry. It is now seeking to lobby the Italian government for reforms, such as bureaucracy and the judiciary, with EU funding.

These changes could boost private investment and make business easier, Marsiaj notes.

“Italy needs to seize this opportunity. This is a crucial moment for us. ”