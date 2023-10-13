HS in Israel | The view at the scene of the Hamas massacre is unreal – HS visited the heavily guarded festival area

HS visited the music festival area where Hamas made an exceptionally brutal attack. 260 civilians were killed in the attack.

Re’im

Near A bullet-riddled minivan has stopped at the edge of a field near the Gaza border. There is a pile of rifle casings on the driver’s seat. Blood has splattered between the pews.

The car was driven by gunmen of the Gaza-based Hamas organization, who were coming from the nearby kibbutz village of Re’im. There, Hamas killed about 260 young people who had come to Supernova, a “unity and love” music festival.

The Hamasites in the car were advancing deeper into the interior after their massacre, when Israeli soldiers managed to stop the men in a field.

Hamas had apparently stolen the car from a music festival, as the car belonged to an Israeli company that supplies alcohol products to the events.

That explains the empty vodka bottle case in the car. An uncapped Finlandia vodka bottle has also flown out of the car. It is stained with the blood of Hamas gunmen.

The video shows how HS’s reporter and cameraman found a car used by Hamas and a bottle of vodka in the desert:

The destroyed festival area on Thursday in the village of Re’im.

An empty festival tent.

“The Hamasites are animals,” repeats the driver of the tow truck that came to pick up the scrap car.

Another car used by Hamas has also been left on the other side of the road. Based on the bags in the car, the gunmen apparently planned to be on the attack trip even longer, as they had brought, for example, a change of clothes and hygiene products.

Re’im Outsiders still have no interest in the scene of the massacre. However, HS was able to visit the area on Thursday to see the traces of the massacre.

The area is guarded by Israeli soldiers. The bodies of the victims have been removed from the area and all the cars have been checked.

This is where the Hamas gunmen came early on Saturday morning, when people were jogging to dance music. The gunmen started shooting people in a frenzy and some of the victims were executed in cold blood.

When the attack in all its gruesomeness began to be revealed to the public, people tried to find a place to hide anywhere.

Some tried to escape in cars, but the chaos was huge. You can still see cars trying to escape in the fields, but they are either stuck or the drivers have been shot.

Furniture of festival guests.

“Hamas gunmen shot us like chickens,” said the 24-year-old who was shot in the leg in the attack Shaked Avraham In an interview with HS.

The view in the festival area is unreal. There are Israeli soldiers here and there in the middle of the cars of the music lovers who came to the place. Some of the cars have burned, and the stuff brought by the festival audience is everywhere.

Tents, mattresses, sleeping bags, coolers, snacks, clothes, sandals, hygiene equipment, sunglasses, condoms. Everything that people only need at festivals. Someone has made a spear out of a bread knife, a brush handle and tape.

On Tienpientare, there is apparently one of the motorcycles used by the armed men, based on the Arabic writing. Tienpientare has a huge pile of rifle casings and Israeli ammunition boxes. Some of the cars have burned so that molten aluminum has flowed out of them into small ponds.

Burnt and shot cars at the Supernova festival venue on Thursday.

The Re’im music festival is one of the worst places where Hamas carried out its attacks that started on Saturday. The neighboring village of Be’er was also attacked. Some of the villagers were killed by Hamas, some were taken hostage.

At the gate of the village of Be’er, Israeli soldiers remain tight-lipped: outsiders have no business being there.

“This is a war zone,” says one of the soldiers. Permission for the visit should be obtained from the commander, and there will be no such thing now, according to the Israeli press communication.

“This was a persecution that happened in Europe before. This was not a war, they wanted to kill and kidnap people in Gaza. Women and children,” said the major general who led the operation to liberate the village Itai Veruv British magazine of The Guardian by.

In total, more than a hundred people were killed in the village. Some were kidnapped as hostages in Gaza, and their families have no information about their fate.

Israeli soldiers in the festival area.

A bladed weapon made of a knife and a handle was found on the ground at the scene.

The village fine dust rises outside the gate as the Israeli armed forces move their equipment. One of the soldiers broke the track of the tank. Others of the soldiers calmly follow the crew transport wagons.

One of the Israeli soldiers comes to talk and shows the videos he took from the top of the tank of the aftermath of the battles. Videos show Hamas soldiers lying dead on roadsides.

However, there is no need to watch videos of the achievements of the Israeli forces here in front of the village of Be’er, because the defeats of Hamas are indicated by the pile of corpses of Hamas gunmen piled in the field, a couple of meters high.

“The fighting was quite fierce,” says the Israeli soldier who showed the videos.