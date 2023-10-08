HS in Israel | The blockade halted construction projects in Jerusalem and silenced the city

Israeli authorities keep checkpoints in Jerusalem open only to those leaving, and many Palestinian workers are unable to go to work. The commotion in Jerusalem quieted down on the first weekday after the Hamas attack.

Jerusalem

Jerusalem was Sunday morning, a local weekday, much quieter than usual. However, the traffic on the streets gradually began to increase during the day.

One of the reasons for the small number of cars became clear when driving to the Qalandia checkpoint, through which the majority of traffic passes between Jerusalem and the Palestinian administrative capital, Ramallah.

Usually, depending on the time of day, you can wait in line for an inspection by car for hours at worst. On Sunday, cars occasionally drove towards the Palestinian territories, but none came in the direction of Jerusalem.

To Qalandia there are usually a lot of buses on the main road, but on Sunday there weren’t any. The reason for the silence of the checkpoint was that the Israeli authorities kept it open only for those leaving Jerusalem.

There was no traffic jam at the Qalandia checkpoint on Sunday.

Other checkpoints between Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories were also closed. Only one Hizma, located far from Jerusalem, was open. Similarly, for example, the checkpoints between Jerusalem and Bethlehem were closed except for one.

The closure of checkpoints affected other things as well. In East Jerusalem’s Beit Hanina, five- or six-story residential buildings are under construction, around which a large number of builders usually hover.

Almost all the construction workers are Palestinians who come to work in Jerusalem every day through the checkpoints. No one could be seen in the buildings now.

There were no people at the construction sites, because the builders could not get to Jerusalem.

in Beit Hanina a group of six Palestinian men talked to each other. 29 years old Hisham Murad, a nurse by profession, said that she had been working at the hospital all Saturday, and had no time to think about the events in Gaza any more. He considers the situation on the border between Gaza and Israel to be difficult, and could not say how peace could be promoted.

The interview was interrupted by another man who suspected the interviewer to be a police officer. Even though I told him I was from Finland, the man didn’t believe me.

“We have to live here,” he said. The man meant that the Palestinians of East Jerusalem fear that the Israeli authorities will refuse their residence permits in Jerusalem. The men did not agree to the photo.

in Ramallah resident Palestinian communications worker Ruba Najar comment on the attack by phone. According to him, it is not a war, because only two states can wage war with each other.

“The reason for Hamas’s attack is simply Israel’s occupation. Gaza has not been able to live a normal life for 20 years. During that time, a lot of pressure is created, which now exploded again,” he says.

There are no Israeli troops in Gaza, but Israel strictly controls what can be taken to and from the area. Israel only allows Gazans into the territory with a special permit. Gaza is controlled by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Oil Hill the observation deck offers a view over Jerusalem. In the middle of the old town shines the golden dome of the Rock Mosque.

Twenty tourists are admiring the wonderful view, among them four of Vigil’s sisters, Rachel, Cristina, Carmen and Veronicaand their friends Maria Areguero. Women are with each other. The guide could not come because the authorities have forbidden the movement of large groups of people.

The Vigil sisters Raquel (left), Cristina, Carmen and Veronica and their friend Maria Areguero (second right) admired Jerusalem from the Mount of Olives.

The day before the Hamas attack, the group traveled by bus to the Dead Sea. When they got there, they got word of the attack, and soldiers started arriving. The vacationers were ordered back to the buses.

“We couldn’t swim,” lamented Raquel Vigil.

Finns there are hundreds of tourists in Israel. Tourists made a large number of travel notifications to the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs during Saturday. There were about 250 travel notifications regarding Israel and the Palestinian territories on Saturday, but by Sunday the number had grown to nearly four hundred.

Most airlines have canceled flights to Israel for the time being. Finnair is also among them. A Finnish architect living in Jerusalem Tuomas Klausin was supposed to go to Finland on Turkish Airlines on Sunday, but the flight was canceled in the morning.

The new flight time was given for the early hours of Monday morning.