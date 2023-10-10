HS in Israel | Israel’s Iron Dome was once again put to the test by Hamas’ rocket rain

HS watched on Tuesday how Israel’s anti-aircraft system destroyed the rockets fired from Gaza.

Askalon

First the wail of air raid sirens starts to sound. Soon dozens of plumes of smoke can be seen in the sky, left behind by Israeli anti-aircraft missiles.

A moment later, a bang starts to be heard from the sky, as the sound waves of the explosions caused by the anti-aircraft missiles hitting the Palestinian rockets reach the surface of the earth. Next, it starts raining metal fragments from exploded rockets and anti-aircraft missiles.

This is once again what everyday life is like in Israel.

The Ribbin couple protected themselves from a rocket attack outside Askalon on Tuesday evening.

Citizens driving cars have been instructed that when they hear the sound of an alarm siren, they should stop the car and the passengers should get out during the strikes. The hotel, on the other hand, says that you have 90 seconds to seek shelter after hearing the alarm. That’s the time it takes for a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip to fly into Israeli cities.

On Tuesday, the Islamist organization Hamas continued its attack that started on Saturday with a rain of rockets. At least dozens of rockets were fired from Gaza towards the coastal town of Askalon. News agencies reported that rockets were also launched into Israel from southern Lebanon.

Israel’s air defense system shot down Hamas rockets over Askalon.

Israelis can thank the country’s air defense system, called the Iron Dome, that no more Israelis have been killed by Hamas rocket fire.

Despite its effectiveness, the Iron Dome isn’t perfect either: several Hamas rockets penetrated the defense system on Tuesday and hit Askalon. One of the rockets fell near the city’s oil port and ignited a bushfire.

Before the Palestinian rocket fire towards Askalon started at 5 pm on Tuesday, Hamas urged the townspeople to leave the city.

Iron Dome the anti-missile battery is designed together with the United States to detect and intercept any projectiles approaching Israeli population centers or strategic targets.

Israel has a dozen missile batteries in use, each of which has cost 50 million dollars.

The system detects a rocket fired at Israel, calculates its trajectory and, if necessary, launches an anti-missile against it. The missile moves towards the rocket and tries to destroy the threat by exploding near the rocket.

The Rautakupoli, which has been in use for more than ten years, is very efficient. Over the years, it has managed to stop up to 80-90 percent of the rockets fired at Israel’s inhabited areas.