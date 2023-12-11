HS in Israel | “Israel is left alone” – A left-wing feminist in Tel Aviv now supports increasing the use of force

How did the Hamas terrorist attack change the minds of people in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem? Now many people want a gun.

Tel Aviv / Jerusalem

Gentlemen raise their weapons and take aim. They empty a magazine and load another. The shooting club in Kfar Saba, north of Tel Aviv, has been busy since the October 7 terrorist attack by the extremist organization Hamas.

Gunpowder smells, the air conditioning roars.

More than 250,000 Israelis have reportedly applied for gun permits since the beginning of October. All of last year, around 42,000 Israelis applied for gun permits.

The shooting club in Kfar Saba has been busy since the terrorist attack on the seventh of October.

50 years old Stallion is still waiting in front of the shooting club for the start of his own private lesson. After the Hamas attack, he decided to get himself a gun.

“That's when I realized how vulnerable we are,” says Ori.

He can't say if it's just psychology that owning a gun makes him feel safer.

According to Ori, Israel is forced to defend with force because the Israelis “don't have anyone to talk to” about the future of the region.

Minister responsible for national security Itamar Ben-Gvir has instructed that permits to carry weapons be issued in an emergency operation so that as many civilians as possible can arm themselves.

Criticism has also been presented. Last week, an armed civilian took part in an incident in Jerusalem and ended up being shot by the Israeli police.

Safety has always been Israel's most important promise to its citizens and at the same time it has been the country's biggest concern. Israel's armed forces are one of the most advanced in the world. Military service is performed by both men and women. It lasts for just under three years in men and two years in women.

The October attack by Hamas showed the vulnerability of the armed forces. Still, more and more Israelis trust the power of weapons. Commissioned by Tel Aviv University

according to an opinion poll

in October, more than half of Israeli Jews were of the opinion that not enough firepower has been used in Gaza.

Tel Avivian author Julia Fermento has not been in the army and has always spoken out against excessive armament. Now he says he will give all his support to the army.

“I see how extremely important it is [armeija] is. I feel that it really protects my life,” says Fermentto on the terrace of a cafe in Tel Aviv.

Fermentto has always considered herself a leftist, feminist and intellectual.

He says he was a cosmopolitan who felt at home anywhere, in Europe and the United States. The terrorist attack by Hamas changed this experience.

Ferment did not lose loved ones in the attack, but he feels that he has lost his intellectual home. Fermetto has lived in the United States for a long time and says that many of his Jewish friends in the United States no longer follow him on social media.

He feels that Israel is left alone and no one is on their side.

Fermentto is disappointed with international organizations because, in his opinion, they have not unequivocally condemned the atrocities committed by Hamas.

I haven't received any support from my former peer groups in the world, Fermentto says.

“No one has asked how we are doing.”

According to Julian Fermentto, the most important thing now is Israel's security.

He says he feels a huge connection to Israel right now. He has never experienced anything like this before in his life.

Fermentto's late father survived the Holocaust. He always warned his children that the bags should be already packed by the bed. Until now, Fermentto tended to shrug off his father's warning.

“After the terrorist attack by Hamas, my first reaction was that my father was right,” he says.

Also Fermentto's relationship with the Palestinians has changed. He used to think that it was Israel's fault that the two-state model did not progress and the Palestinians got their own state.

Now he no longer thinks about it so simply. He doesn't want to apologize anymore. According to Fermentto, the future of the entire area now needs to be reconsidered.

“I still hope that the two-state model is possible, but at the same time I think that the security of our country and our citizens is Israel's top priority,” he says.

Israeli flags are now flying all over the country.

divided The streets of the city of Jerusalem are quiet at the end of November. Tourists lost out when the war in Gaza started.

Jerusalem is one of the hot spots in the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Both sides want it as their capital.

Teacher Golan Cohen has come to shop at the Mahane Yehuda shopping mall in the center of Jerusalem.

Cohen was born in 1967, when Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six Day War. That's where his first name comes from.

Golan Cohen went shopping in downtown Jerusalem.

Cohen decided after the terrorist act by Hamas that he doesn't read all the news. He wants to save himself.

“At first I didn't want to see any Arabs, but luckily life goes on.”

According to Cohen, the Israeli army is doing important work, but he does not believe that the idea of ​​Hamas will ever be eliminated.

In the future, there will be one country in the region, and it will be Israel, Cohen says he believes.

If the Arabs want to live here in peace, that's fine with him.

“As long as the majority of the people are Jews.”

According to Berger and Friedman, Israel belongs only to the Jews. They stopped for ice cream at a market hall in Jerusalem. They did not want their first names published.

Very Few Israeli Jews think it is likely that talks with the Palestinian Authority would lead to peace in the coming years, according to an opinion poll conducted by Tel Aviv University in October.

More than 60 percent oppose the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. The establishment of a common state, where Palestinians and Jews would all have the same civil rights, also seems impossible. More than 80 percent of Jews who responded to the survey oppose it.

The same message was repeated by the interviewees in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Many also mentioned moving Gazans to neighboring countries or Europe. A few Israeli MPs have openly proposed it. According to experts, it would then be ethnic cleansing.

A view of the concrete wall that separates the West Bank from Israel.

in Jerusalem on the Western Wall, a 20-year-old soldier prays in concentration Elya Ohio. On his shoulder rests a gun almost as long as Ohio himself.

He got out of the army three months ago, but was called back when the war started. Ohio's headquarters is in Kfar Aza, near the Gaza border, one of the targets of Hamas bloodshed.

It's a couple of days off from service, and that's why Ohayon is in his hometown of Jerusalem. The gun is always with you.

Ohio plans to study social sciences in the future because he wants to help his country.

For soldier Elya Ohayon, the Wailing Wall is an important place.

of Ohio feels that as a soldier it is his duty to protect all Israelis.

“The world does not understand the situation we live in.”

According to him, Gazans cannot be separated from Hamas because they themselves voted for the organization's power. The last elections in Gaza were held 17 years ago.

“I don't understand why the surrounding Arab countries don't accept the Gazans”, why the well-being of the Gazans would be Israel's responsibility, Ohayon continues.

“Muslim countries should bear responsibility for Gazans. We are a Jewish state.”