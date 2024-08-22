HS in Israel | Israel has built bomb shelters everywhere and ordinary people have escape bags ready – “This could have been prevented”, says a Haifa man

About thirty kilometers from the Lebanese border, the Israeli town is preparing for a revenge attack by Hezbollah. Even those who do not support the actions of the Israeli government have to prepare.

Haifa

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Israel is preparing for Hezbollah’s possible revenge. In Haifa, Rambam Hospital has an underground hospital where 800 patients are evacuated. A man from Haifa criticizes the actions of the Israeli government. They do not improve the living conditions of ordinary people.

Meeting has agreed to a hospital. We’re almost an hour late because the map apps aren’t working.

Patiently waiting for us David Ratnera spokesman for Haifa’s Rambam Hospital, says the reason: the Israeli armed forces have jammed GPS connections to make it harder for Hezbollah rockets to find their destination.

This is one of the many ways in which Israel prepares for an attack that may soon arrive from Lebanon.

Such has been the case since Israel killed two important Hamas and Hezbollah leaders at the end of July. Iran and its affiliated Hezbollah organization operating from Lebanon have vowed to avenge the deaths.

Air conditioning was one of the first things built into the underground hospital.

Rambam is a true hymn to preparedness.

An underground hospital has been built in its parking garage, where 800 patients and hospital staff would be evacuated in the event of a retaliatory strike.

Ratner talks non-stop as we walk past parking spaces filled with hospital beds. He exudes pride in the way everything has been thought out in “the world’s largest underground hospital.”

Many things have to be taken into account. Not only the organization of medical care, but even sewage. Staff, patients and relatives must be accommodated.

“There will be about 5,000 people here, all of whom need to poop and pee. It would be very smelly in here, it wouldn’t be comfortable, it would be like hell, but we would be protected,” explains Ratner.

The Rambam’s contingency plan was created years before the latest escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. During the Lebanon war in 2006, patients were treated in the hospital amidst air raids.

After those experiences, it was decided in Israel that the next war would be better prepared.

In the underground hospital, you can wash in the field shower built on top of the parking spaces intended for the disabled

The equipment needed in the hospital has been collected in the parking garage of Rambam Hospital, so that everything would be ready when a possible attack begins.

Preparation war can be seen everywhere in Israel.

About 60,000 civilians have been evacuated from the northern parts of the country, near the Lebanese border. There are signs in public places that advise the route to the nearest bomb shelter. The blow is expected to come at any moment.

In Gaza, the situation is almost the opposite.

Big strikes are no longer expected, but Israel has been carrying them out for ten months already. People have little chance to protect themselves. Hamas has built a network of tunnels under Gaza for its own fighters.

Israel has repeatedly struck targets located in places designated as humanitarian safe zones. More than 40,000 people have died.

Reporters have not been able to enter Gaza since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out last October.

Gaza is also linked to the threat of Hezbollah and Iran, which Israel is currently preparing for. Reuters according to Iranian sources a ceasefire could rein in Iran and Hezbollah.

From Haifa Jonah Clarfield says that the situation in Gaza cannot continue like this.

Jonah Clarfield has just moved into his home, but he may have to leave if the expected backlash comes.

of Clarfield it echoes a little in the apartment, because the decoration of the new home is in progress. Clarfield, who grew up in Jerusalem, moved to Haifa only a few weeks ago. The function of the sofa is also provided by the mattress.

Even though a retaliatory strike could mean an early departure for Clarfield, he doesn’t feel intimidated.

He says he’s more of a turd.

Clarfield is very disappointed with the Israeli government. He believes that the situation could have been prevented from escalating to this point and that the deaths of individual Hamas leaders will not lead to a safer environment on a large scale.

“I don’t feel that the Israeli government has a useful strategy that strengthens the living conditions of the people living here,” says Clarfield.

Clarfield also had to prepare for a possible revenge attack.

“I’m not naive. — I know where my shelter is and I have a bag packed and an alternative place I can go to within the country,” says Clarfield.

But when we ask for a picture of the bag’s contents, Clarfield politely declines. He doesn’t want to appear as a victim when at the same time so many people suffer more than him.

Jonah Clarfield’s balcony offers a view of Haifa harbor.

Its instead, Clarfield wants to talk about what kind of change he would like to see in Israel.

“The release of the hostages, the end of the war and the end of the Israeli occupation are all intertwined,” he says.

According to Clarfield, the occupation of Palestine must therefore end. According to him, some kind of agreement must be reached that is fair to the Palestinians.

“Otherwise, this cycle of oppression, violence and terror will continue indefinitely. It seems like this is a minority opinion in today’s Israel,” says Clarfield.

Clarfield speaks choosing his words carefully, avoiding filler words. Talking about these opinions has led to trouble in the past.

The funicular station next to Clarfield is not big, but it could act as a bomb shelter if necessary.

Together in this matter, Clarfield is on the same lines as his compatriots. The hostages kidnapped by Hamas in October must be brought home.

Pictures of the abductees are everywhere you go in Israel. “Bring them home,” reads ATMs and the sides of cars.

The fate of the hostages is also on the table in the cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

As a result of talks in Qatar last week, the US presented a preliminary ceasefire proposal aimed at bringing Hamas and Israel closer together.

Still, the US newspaper The New York Times write based on his sources, that there are still major, unresolved disputes.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said believing that it might be the “best and last” chance to free the abductees.

There are currently believed to be 109 of them in Gaza. It is not known how many are still alive. According to Hamas, some of the prisoners were killed in Israel’s own attacks.

For time, when negotiations are held, civilians can only wait. At the Rambam hospital, David Ratner says that the prolonged tense situation has taken its toll.

The number of people seeking treatment for anxiety and depression has increased by one hundred percent in a year, he says.

Regardless, Ratner doesn’t think the retaliation is “anything really bad.”

“Remember Sting? He has a song that says, ‘I hope the Russians love children too’. I think the same or… I hope that Hezbollah and Iran also love children.”