HS in Israel | “Bomb shelter, towards our tail” – HS journalists who escaped the rocket attack tell about Thursday’s scary moments

Belongs loud bang. Even though it has been rumbling in the distance all day, now the sound comes from near.

We are piling things into the car in an empty parking lot in Kirjat Shmona, northern Israel. There is a bomb shelter in the corner of the parking lot next to the falafel restaurant, so we head towards it.

In its shelter, we listen to the sounds of rockets, accompanied for a while by an air alarm. It is difficult to estimate how far they will hit.

It soon becomes clear that some of the rockets have fallen on the Shamir kibbutz, which is ten kilometers away from us.

Slightly later Pazit Corrida stands in the kibbutz at the end of his home street and recounts the terrifying events of the day. When the first rockets fell near the Shamir kibbutz on Thursday afternoon, Corridan was at the grocery store

They were not preceded by an air alert, although approaching rockets often cause one further south in Israel. On the Shamir kibbutz, located about five kilometers from the Lebanese border, the alarm doesn’t always go off until the hit has already occurred.

Pazit and her husband John Corrida live in a kibbutz of about 900 residents on the side of the Golan – an area where rocket fire between Hezbollah and Israel has been commonplace for the past few months.

Now they have arrived to see how the fire started by the rockets is spreading only a few hundred meters away.

John Corridan watched the smoke from the fires created by the rockets.

Although The rockets fired by Hezbollah across the border in recent weeks have not been the exception but rather the rule, Thursday’s attack scared the Corridans. They say that it has never been so close in “this war”.

The couple has pre-packed “escape bags” in case they need to leave their home in a hurry.

“There are clothes, bathroom accessories, important documents. And a silver spoon that my grandfather had in World War II,” says Pazit Corridan.

John Corridan says that he heard from the news that Hezbollah’s attack on Thursday was deliberately aimed at their kibbutz.

“I think it has to do with the fact that we are the last villages where civilians live. Everything north of here has been evacuated,” says Corridan.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported later on Thursday that a drone was flown into Israel from the Lebanese side and about 20 rockets were fired, most of which landed in the fields.

Many of the rockets hit fields.

Israel is at war, and day by day it has seemed that the country is drifting into a two-front conflict. The worst situation is still in Gaza, where Israel is trying to destroy the extremist organization Hamas. The war has led to a huge humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Now the eyes have also turned to the north, because Israel is expecting a revenge attack by the extremist organization Hezbollah operating in Lebanon and possibly also by Iran. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah assured last week that Hezbollah would sooner or later avenge the assassinations by Israel.

Israel killed Iran-backed Hamas leader to Ismail Haniyeh and the commander of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah organization By Fuad Shukri at the end of July.

There is no information about the time of the revenge attack. In his speech last Tuesday, Nasrallah stated that the moment of revenge waiting is also part of the punishment.

For evacuations has been undertaken, for example, in Kirjat Shmona, a town of about 24,000 inhabitants very close to the Shamir kibbutz.

The city, which used to provide important services to the residents of the area, has withered into a shadow even more since the Israeli authorities ordered it to be evacuated a couple of weeks after the terrorist attacks last October. At the time, Hamas, the extremist organization ruling Gaza, carried out a terrorist attack in southern Israel that killed more than a thousand people.

However, there are still around 3,000 residents in Kirjat Shmona who are either unable or unwilling to leave. One of them is Shimshon Abraham.

Shimson Abraham cooled off with a water shower in the yard of his apartment building. He is the only resident of his house who has not left Kiryat Shmona.

Abraham is a farmer who has stayed behind to protect his business. The onion crop must be harvested to get yours back. According to him, the financial support offered by the Israeli state to those who lost their livelihoods is not enough.

Abraham is the only person left in Kiryat Shmona in his apartment building.

“This kind of loneliness makes you crazy,” says Abraham.

“Even the cats, who used to come here after someone to feed them, don’t move here anymore.”

Why then stay? Some of those who stayed in Kirjat Shmona and other evacuated towns in northern Israel are so old or sick that they cannot move. However, many also say that they stayed because the place is their home.

When Abraham is asked about staying, he simply puffs out his biceps. That’s how strong he is.

The rocket attack destroyed part of the windows of Shimson Abraham’s balcony.

In the quiet city, Abraham’s days consist of cooking, sleeping and spending time with the others who stayed in the city.

Now he packs boiled corn with him. He is about to take them with him to a small square in the city center. There, Abraham meets other men who stayed in Kiryat Shmona, many of whom have wives who have left for evacuation.

However, not all women have given up.

Left hair is taken care of by a hairdresser Naomi Avivwho lives in the city together with her husband, who is from Odessa By Boris Dekker with.

“This is my home. I’m not leaving my home,” Aviv says to the unit when asked about the reason for staying.

As he speaks, we hear the sound of a distant cannon, but Aviv doesn’t flinch.

“That’s ours,” he says.

Aviv says that he distinguishes between Israel and Hezbollah based on the sound of artillery fire. As a child, he was in music class for seven years. Maybe that helps to hear more.

Boris Decker and Neomi Aviv have remained in their hometown despite the rocket fire.

Dekker and Aviv take care of the fifteen elderly people left in the area. They take them food and transport them to the doctor.

“Someone has to stay,” explains Dekker.

At the hair salon the pair who have met agree that they would like to see Israel take an even more aggressive approach to the Middle East conflict. Dekker says that “the situation should be brought to an end” with Hamas and Lebanon.

“We are too democratic, you understand?” he asks.

“We have been trapped by various forces. And the West is one of the forces that prevents us from doing what we need to do,” says Aviv.

It is quiet in Kiryat Shmona because a large part of the residents have been evacuated.

Traces of rocket attacks can be seen all over the town of Kiryat Shmonan.