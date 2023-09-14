HS in Inverness | Jari Saario is only a stone’s throw from the North Sea and there are plenty of people wondering: “Unfortunate fellow”

Inverness

Fireman Jari Saarion The beginning of the last phase of the rowing project is now near. On Wednesday afternoon, Saario arrived at the last big locks of the Caledonian Channel in Inverness, Scotland.

He completed the crossing of Loch Ness earlier on Wednesday.

Today, Thursday, Saario plans to continue the journey through the last one lock and from there to the North Sea, but the weather forecast is doubtful. He plans to wait for suitable winds before starting the North Sea crossing.

Also, his coach by Charlie Pitcher should still bring a new autopilot for steering.

“Charlie said if I could see you next Monday. I won’t wait that long,” Saario told HS in Inverness.

It was pretty quiet at the Inverness brackets on Wednesday.

Channel during the crossing, Saario has for the first time in his rowing career come into contact with other people, such as lock guards, tourists and local residents.

Saario says that he hasn’t particularly longed for company, even though lonely Soutami was already behind on Wednesday for 83 days and more than 4,700 kilometers from Canada to Scotland.

“The days just repeat themselves and I don’t really miss company. Now that I’ve seen people, I don’t feel anxious either. This project has been such a clear pattern in my head that I have already realized everything in advance”, reflects Saario.

Ian (left) and Colin were in Inverness on Wednesday as gatekeepers. A device located between the two controls the shutter.

Inverness Canal Guards Colin and Ian [sukunimiään eivät halunneet kertoa] spin their heads when they hear Saario is rowing from Canada to Finland.

“A better man than me,” Colin gets told.

“Ouch. Crazy man, but he’s done a good job,” says Ian.

Sulu it wasn’t too crowded on Wednesday. Colin says that the summer season is coming to an end and that at noon on Wednesday, Saario’s boat was only the second boat of the day to go through the lock towards the North Sea. In addition to the locks, one bridge has to be turned aside, because boats cannot fit under it.

“Sometimes it goes more, sometimes less [veneitä suluista]. I can’t say any numbers,” says Colin.

Whitney Evans and Gus Crawley were amazed by Jari Saario’s rowing career.

The advancement of the island a Texan but who had lived in Scotland for half a year was also watching in the bracket Whitney Evans and Scottish Gus Crawleywho say they are colleagues.

The reaction is already familiar: great astonishment.

“Too bad, man,” quips Crawley.

“His boat looks interesting, like a capsule you can sleep in,” says Evans.

Both are interested in why Saario wants to row from Canada to Finland. They start thinking about the theme of “doing something that no one else has done before”.

“I am neither negative nor positive, but I am interested in the ‘nature of the conquest’, that is, what happens when you finally get something done. I’m also interested in whether that’s absurd or not. What is our challenge, why do we feel like we can rule the earth? Maybe I’m already going to alien level,” laughs Evans.

Crawley finds such a challenge foreign to him.

“It’s interesting that the motivation is to do something that no one has done before. It’s something I’ve never experienced myself. I’m not motivated to be a human experiment,” says Crawley.

“I think 83 days alone at sea sounds silly, but for him it’s a different matter, of course. I do admire his achievement.”

After reflection, both wished Saario a good trip to the North Sea.

“Hopefully he’s safe and not [loppumatka] become superior. Quite a journey”, says Evans when he hears that Saario still has more than 2,000 kilometers to go.