HS in Inari | Sami Lappi catches prey in the palms of his hands on the hills near the Norwegian border: The area is known for its moose, but the situation in Finland as a whole is now worse than in the past

There are now fewer moose in Finland than at any other time this millennium. Sami Lappi from Ivalo hunts without a dog and took HS to a region in the western parts of Inari known for its dense herd.

Outdoor trousers the man reaches from the back door of the station wagon Škoda to the side of the trunk.

from Ivalo Sami Lapin the car has a feature that makes deer hunting difficult: the rear container beeps if you open or close it. Such sounds are not suitable now, as the nearest elk can be less than a kilometer away.

There is no need to let a dog out of the back of the trunk on this trip, because Lappi has driven to the south of the village of Kuolna near the Norwegian border without hunting companions. The September morning has been cold and the car’s gauge showed five degrees below zero at its coldest.

When Lappi changes his Crocs to rubber boots, let’s get going. He is supposed to ask for the moose by calling and going around the traditional moose resting places known by the locals.

“It’s like we’re one against one,” says Lappi.

Sami Lappi looks in which direction the fog that has risen over the lake is moving. The direction of the wind determines where Lappi goes to look for moose.

Previously Lapland had a deer dog, but in recent years he has been going to the deer forest alone. Hunting deer by calling and stalking is becoming a rare practice.

We speak in whispers. Lappi steps to the side of the gravel road, opens the crossbars of the reindeer fence gate and jumps over the pond to the quad track. He walks in the rustling moss with brisk but quiet steps. Keeping up becomes a bit of a chore.

“My wife’s father jokes that I run after moose.”

Angel’s the region near the Norwegian border has been known for its abundant deer population.

Moose from Norway arrive in the area to winter. The area could be called a winter hotel for moose. Along Angelintie, the branches of pine seedlings have been eaten up to a height of a couple of meters.

“In the past, when driving here, you could see deer antlers,” says Lappi.

Even five years ago, there were so many moose that they came to the yards of the locals. At the same time, hunting permits were issued in such abundance in Western Lapland, for example, that local hunters bought additional freezers.

On his elk hunting trips, Sami Lappi might walk more than 20 kilometers a day in the closed forest. “This is not for the faint of heart.”

Deer population is now the lowest in the whole country and especially in Lapland in this millennium.

Riistakeskus has issued around 15 percent less elk hunting permits in the whole country than last year, a total of slightly more than 31,000. In Lapland, hunting permits decreased by almost a third to around 4,100 permits.

According to Riistakeskus, the deer population varies regionally in Lapland. Among other things, in the western parts of Inari, i.e. right here in the Angeli region, according to the Natural Resource Center’s stock assessment, the moose population is more abundant than the target set by the regional game council of Lapland.

“The demand has been excessive for many years. It has not been at a sustainable level. When the stock has been allowed to get this small, it takes a long time to recover,” Sami Lappi estimates.

Into view an oblong gape opens. This is where the logic of traditional elk hunting crystallizes.

Once Lappi shot a moose at the edge of a swamp. At the same time, Lapland’s father has also shot a moose in the swamp. The place was recommended by a local hunter who had also shot a moose here.

“You leave my door, you walk a kilometer, and there it lies in a gang,” were the man’s instructions, according to Lapland.

Sami Lapi’s father once shot a moose at the edge of this swamp based on a tip from a local hunter. Later, Sami Lappi also shot a moose by the same bog.

Lapland observes the bark beetles with naked eyes and binoculars. Only the movement of small birds is visible. In addition to location information, a more robust tool must be introduced.

Lappi raises his palms to cover his mouth and moans. He lets out short, low-pitched mewls and ends with a longer voice.

Sami Lappi can imitate both an elk and a doe. The voice of the lion attracts the doe, and the voice of the doe attracts the bulls.

If you want the deer recognizes the human call. During estrus, a slightly strange sound is not so bad, Lappi explains, but before estrus – like now – you have to be more precise.

According to Lapland, a moose tolerates one of three disturbances: a strange sound, sight or smell.

That’s why Lappi looked at the direction of the wind on the way in: he has tried to decide on a suitable starting point, from which the smell of humans will not be carried to the elk.

Lapland checks whether the wind direction has changed.

Calling a deer can be effective. Last year, Sami Lapi’s deer season lasted three and a half hours and ended with a fall. Now there is no movement seen or heard. The sun starts to rise at the top of the birch tree.

We step across the stream to the edge of danger. From above, you can see a long bend where green hay grows. According to Lapland, it is a good sign, but the signs seem to remain today.

Even in the grassy places along the stream, there are no traces of moose movements. Sami Lappi crossing the stream.

On the other side of Vaara, Lappi notices the skull of a shovel-horned elk next to the stream.

The skull lying in Heiniko must have belonged to an animal that experienced a natural death or was caught by a wild animal. A human hunter would probably have taken something like that with him.

The ends of the horns have been damaged, and are stained by green mold. A few meters away you can find cervical vertebrae.

A moose’s skull with antlers can be found in the stream. A few meters away you can find cervical vertebrae. This moose was not killed by a hunter, Sami Lappi estimates.

The moose the decrease has been systematic in Finland.

“The goal has been to reduce the deer population in Finland. The change has not been exceptionally fast”, says a specialist researcher at the Finnish Natural Resources Agency Juho Matala.

In Finland, however, the moose population is very productive. According to Matala, hunting is focused on moose, and relatively more moose survive after the hunting season.

As a result, the number of moose in Finland can increase very quickly if moose hunting is reduced.

“The rise periods have been surprisingly fast. Moose is a species of northern forests and is adapted to obtain food especially from the young development stages of the forest, i.e. saplings, for example,” says Matala.

According to him, moose prefer deciduous trees in the summer. For example, in protected areas, an abundant population can weaken the regeneration of hardwood trees and thus the chances of success for species that depend on hardwood trees, such as insects and birds.

Finns the relationship with the elk is twofold. On the one hand, moose is a valued game animal, on the other hand, it is a pest from the perspective of forestry.

According to Matala, the moose relationship began to develop into what it is today at the end of the 19th century, when the moose was almost extinct and its hunting was prohibited. The stock slowly started to recover as a result of the appeasement. The discussion about damages first started with agricultural damages and then expanded to forest damages.

Hunting was organized in the early decades of the 20th century. After the Second World War, poaching decreased so that the population began to grow even faster.

“At that time, moose became a game resource, but all along it has been talked about as a pest,” says Juho Matala.

Binoculars are an important tool for deer hunting for Sami Lap.

In Lapland, elk hunting starts early in September, while in the rest of the country before October you can only catch elk by looking out from the field.

If permanent snow falls early in the north, it becomes difficult to hunt, especially with the help of dogs. In addition, the length of the day shortens rapidly in the north in autumn.

Last years, two different hunting cultures have collided in Lapland.

Metsähallitus sells area permits for state lands, which are used by many southern Finnish hunters. The hunting methods of out-of-towners have aroused a strong aggravation in Lapland’s hunting circles.

“Here, there have been cases where, for example, forest road networks have been blocked by cars and other hunters have been prevented from entering large areas,” says Sami Lappi.

Criticism has also arisen from the abundant use of elk dogs.

“An incredible number of dogs are distributed in the forests and then driven along the road based on a tracker to the dog that has found the moose.”

According to the Paliskuntai association, hunting dogs cause the majority of reindeer damage by dogs.

The September frosts have caused the birches to curl their leaves. At the edge of the forest, there is a babbling brook, which makes it difficult to hear possible moose movements.

Guest capture has stirred in Northern Lapland also in the municipal councils.

In Inari, the municipality has hoped that the Metsähallitus would not sell permits for elk hunting in September to residents of foreign municipalities.

“Yes, people come here from the south with the intention of taking a deer and not getting it,” says the chairman of the Inari municipal board Jari Huotari.

When the problems of foreign fishing have been discussed in public, control has improved in Huotar’s opinion.

In Eastern Lapland, in Savukoski, the foreign trap got the municipal government to make a proposal to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry that the early catch in September be stopped.

“The deer fawns are still so small in Savukoski in September that they should be allowed to grow in peace,” says the chairman of the municipal board Jouko Savukoski.

This fall, there have been fewer deer hunters from other localities in Savukoski than before. Savukoski says that no catch has been particularly caught in the early fishing.

In Inari The dispute between local and foreign deer hunters has calmed down from the fiercest years, says Metsähallitus’ batch inspector Jari Liimatainen.

Over the past few years, he has been informed about some roads being blocked, but he has not seen it himself in the field.

Liimatainen’s control area includes the municipalities of Inari and Utsjoki, as well as the area north of the Porttipahta and Loka reservoirs from Sodankylä, about seven percent of the entire country’s area.

“The batch control resource has decreased here. In the past, the border guard was very active, and in addition, Metsähallitus’ own personnel were more in the field.”

Sami Lappi jumps over the stream on the way back to the car.

In three in an hour we will reach the top of Vuopme Bearttošvárr. Just from the bare ceiling, Sami Lappi can see far with his binoculars.

The result of a systematic round of binoculars shows that there are no traces of moose even further away. In Lae Lappi, however, finds a single moose hoofprint.

There is a place for a break in the Juniper on the eastern slope. On the way back, we will take a detour through the south, where we had previously heard the barking of a dog. According to Lapland, this almost certainly means that you won’t find moose there.

“Many times the moose has come at the very moment of getting excited,” Lappi says and laughs. Not coming this time.

Lapland’s rifle stays in the backpack throughout the trip.