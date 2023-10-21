HS in Inari | Men’s health is still being sought after by an elevated mystical powder: “The general pressure is so strong that sales continue,” says trader Olli-Veli Nuorgam

In the 1980s, Juha Vainio’s song made the Jouni Nuorgam Shop in Inari, which sells reindeer antler powder, famous. The product is still popular, even though there is no real evidence of its effects on potency.

Respiratory foggy while the first customers wait Olli-Veli Nuorgamia to open his shop on a September morning in the village of Kaamanen in Inari.

Nuorgam’s reindeer dog Jeri announces the customers, and the shopkeeper arrives. He lets visitors into his shop through the back door and fixes the facade, i.e. rolls a plastic mesh fence to prevent reindeer in front of his shop.

From behind the fence, perhaps the most famous gift shop in Lapland, Jouni Nuorgam Shop, is revealed, whose reputation has long been maintained by the sale of reindeer antler powder.

According to the belief, reindeer antler powder would increase potency and act as an erection medicine. No such effects have been found in studies.

Now the reindeer antler powder has run out.

“Yesterday the last powder went. More needs to be done”, says Olli-Veli Nuorgam.

According to him, the turnover of the powder has been steady for decades. Nuorgam has continued his father Jouni Nuorgam running a store bearing the name for a little over a decade.

“Sometimes I’ve wondered if I should stop making and selling the powder, but the general pressure is so strong that sales continue.”

“ Juha Vainio’s song increased the demand for reindeer antler powder considerably.

Reindeer antler powder was, according to Nuorgam, generally on sale before the 1980s. The powder’s reputation began to grow when Juha Vainio sang about it in his 1981 song On the way north.

The origin story of the song is known. Vainio was on vacation in the north when the oncoming vehicle hit the musician’s car. Jouni Nuorgam helped Vainiot and was told that the rodents gnawed reindeer antlers as a potency medicine. Tokaisu caught Vainio’s consciousness and ended up in the lyrics from there.

According to Olli-Veli Nuorgam, the song significantly increased the demand for the powder.

“Now the myth of the powder just keeps growing.”

Jouni Nuorgam, who founded the souvenir shop, initially sold a variety of souvenirs made from reindeer, such as antlers and belts, to tourists with his brother. They are still on sale, but nowadays a large part of the store’s selection is made in China.

According to Olli-Veli Nuorgam, reindeer antler powder has mainly Finnish customers.

In the yard sorry Rovaniemi Heikki Poranenwho hopes the dealer will help with the lights of the boat trailer hanging behind the car.

Poranen, who stays in Kaamasa for a couple of months a year, says he has tried reindeer antler powder.

“You shouldn’t take it every day. It’s terribly invigorating.”

Poranen says that he saw the process of making the powder, but Olli-Veli Nuorgam refuses to show it.

The reindeer antler powder had run out around mid-September. Olli-Veli Nuorgam finished with a leather strap a hollow piece of horn into which the powder is put.

Reindeer antler powder the manufacturing process is simple. It is revealed by the founder of the chemical company Lappituote oy Eero Himanenaccording to which horn powder has been in the company’s selection since the beginning, since 1986.

“Powder is created when antlers are sawed with a bandsaw. Such a great powder. You shouldn’t throw it in the trash. When you buy horns for different products, you have to use them all,” says Himanen, who is already retired.

However, he does not remember exactly where the idea to make antler powder came from.

“Someone has done it before. It wasn’t my invention.”

Before starting the company, Himanen developed different travel souvenir drums as a sideline, listening to customers’ wishes during sales trips. Horn powder may have entered the Himanen company’s range as a result of such a wish.

Corporate in the early days, the sale of reindeer antler powder made up about a tenth of the turnover at best, Himanen estimates.

As the company grew, other products began to sell more and the powder’s share of turnover decreased.

“Nowadays, maybe around a thousand bottles of it are sold a year.”

Himanen himself has not tried reindeer antler powder.

“I saw some horns and must have breathed dust. I didn’t notice any effects.”

“ Antlers have been exported to China and Japan for over a million euros annually.

Reindeer antler powder inspired some to surprising product developments. Himanen recalls that in the 1990s, Utsjoki made men’s aftershave to which powder was added.

“The aftershave had some effects as it was. Yes, it was probably on sale in our stores.”

in Asia beliefs about the effects of various horns still live on. Antlers have been exported to China and Japan for over a million euros annually.

In recent years, the export of reindeer antlers to Asia has been at a standstill, because Japan and Taiwan, among others, imposed export bans as a result of the wasting disease found in deer in North America and Norway.

Eero Himanen says that the brisk export raised the price of reindeer antlers to 30–40 euros per kilo, but now the price has fallen.

“Until now, there has been almost a shortage of horns, but now there are thousands of kilos of them in storage for different products.”

According to Himanen, some who believe in a price increase have continued to stockpile horns.

Olli-Veli Nuorgam helps familiar cottagers, for example, with changing the tail light of a boat trailer.

On the other hand, a Chinese businessman appeared at Olli-Veli Nuorgam’s store in Kaamasee, who hoped that the merchant would collect a sea container worth of deer antlers.

“I said forget the whole thing. The contract would have taken years, and I would have had to ask for a hefty price.”

Multi a well-known stopover in Lapland is now for sale or closing down.

Olli-Veli Nuorgam is not stressed about the future of his own souvenir shop.

“Perhaps that building could be turned into a garage.”