HS in Imatra | This is what the border fence between Finland and Russia looks like

Helsingin Sanomat will participate in a media event organized in Imatra on Tuesday, where the three-kilometer-long, so far unfinished metal fence will be presented.

Imatran it is very quiet at the border station on Tuesday. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and there is not much cross-border traffic

In Imatra’s Pelkola, the construction of the barrier fence has progressed. The three kilometer long metal fence secured with barbed wire is scheduled to be completed at the end of June. The fence will be built on both sides of the Imatra border crossing.

The Border Guard presented the eastern border fence in Imatra. The pilot fence is scheduled to be completed in July.

On Tuesday, the Border Guard will present the so-called pilot fence at a media event at the Imatra border inspection station. The assistant commander of the border guard of Southeastern Finland will talk about the eastern border barrier project at the event Jukka Lukkari.

A total of twenty people are coming to the Finnish-language media conference starting at nine o’clock. About 11 representatives for the English-speaking part, which starts later.

According to him, the media will be shown a small clip from which the barrier fence can be seen. The press conference will also focus on the progress of the pilot version, and how the fence project will be continued afterwards.

The barrier will not be completed according to plans at the end of June, but only at the end of July. The completion of the fence will therefore be postponed by a month, says the project manager Ismo Kurki. The shed will be in operational use by the beginning of August.

The event is held especially due to the media frenzy around the fence, so that the media can understand how high the fence is, for example.

The three-meter-high pilot fence is scheduled to be completed in July.

Eastern border The barrier has sparked discussion especially on social media. Earlier in May, the Southeastern Finland Border Guard published pictures of the pilot fence, which garnered surprising comments. The pilot version was described on Twitter among other things, “horsey”.

The Border Guard admitted that the border fence appeared lower in the pictures it published than it actually is. According to the Border Guard, the reason for this was a bad viewing angle.

The pilot version is more than three meters high, when you include the cylindrical barbed wire barriers on top of the fence. So it should be impossible to climb over the fence.

Pilot version construction was initially started at the end of February. The fence consists of the actual three-meter-high fence, the road running next to it, and the technical supervision of the fence and the border. The fence is located at a distance of about 7.5 meters from the actual border.

The pilot fence costs a total of six million euros, and it will be built GRK Finland Ltd. The construction of the fence is carried out as a matter of urgency as a defense and security project.

In addition, in the project, a separate barrier will be erected in the area of ​​the Immola garrison, which is planned to be used in the training of the Border and Sea Guard School. The barrier fence in Immola is considerably smaller, about 300 meters long. It also tests the control technology used at the border.

Observation picture of the fence being built on the eastern border.

The project the pros and cons are to be re-evaluated when the pilot fence is completed. The assistant commander of the Border Guard Lukkari told HS earlier in May that based on the feedback, it will be decided how to proceed with the fence project.

After the completion of the pilot fence, fences are planned to be built next to the border crossings and lastly to other routes and areas.

Separate eventually there will be several dozen fenced target areas. The construction of the eastern border fence is scheduled to continue in 2023–2024. Then the purpose is to build about 70 kilometers more barrier fence for 139 million euros.

This 70 kilometer section would be 52 kilometers to Southeast Finland, eight kilometers to North Karelia and five kilometers to both Kainuu and Lapland.

Eastern border the total length of the final fence is planned to be around 200 kilometers. In practice, this is about 15 percent of the length of the border between Finland and Russia. Finland’s land border with Russia is 1,340 kilometers.

The total price of the completed border fence is estimated at 380 million euros.

The construction of the border fence has been justified by the change in the European security environment. The background is Russia’s aggressive policy and attack on Ukraine.